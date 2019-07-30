Garage sales
Grove Township will host community-wide garage sales Saturday, Aug. 10, from 7 a.m. to noon at Grove Township Community Center and houses around the center.
To get to the center, follow a sign either off of Illinois 130 at Rose Hill, Illinois 33 about one mile east of Wheeler, U.S. 40 at Jewett, or Montrose/Dieterich Blacktop two miles south of Montrose.
Bag sale
Silk Purse Thrift Store will have its bi-annual bag sale Sunday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bags can be purchased for $4 and filled with anything in the store. Items for sale include clothing, shoes and accessories for the whole family, books, toys, linens, knick-knacks and other miscellaneous household items.
On Aug. 9, items in the entire store will be 50 percent off. On Monday, Aug. 12, the store will close for restocking and will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 13, with all new inventory.
The Silk Purse is located 908 W. Fayette Ave. in Effingham. Silk Purse was developed to supplement the income of the Family Life Pregnancy Care Center, a nonprofit organization. One hundred percent of net proceeds help support the Family Life Center.
