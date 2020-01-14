Pro-Life Mass
St. Francis Church in Teutopolis will host a Mass for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7:30 p.m, with a Rosary at 7:05 p.m. prior to Mass.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has designated Jan. 22 as “a particular day of prayer for the full restoration of the legal guarantee of the right to life and of penance for violations to the dignity of the human person committed through acts of abortion.”
All are welcome to attend.
Academic Challenge
The regional Academic Challenge will be held at Lake Land College Friday, Feb. 7.
Twenty-five high schools will come together to battle in biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics and physics.
Each high school will compete against other high schools in the same division, which is based on school enrollment, and awards will be given to both individual competitors and teams. Students advancing at the regional competition will compete at Eastern Illinois University with another round for advancement, which will be held at the University of Illinois.
During the event, students will be tested from 9:20 to 11:10 a.m., with an awards ceremony following at 1:30 p.m.
For more information about the Academic Challenge, contact Lisa Shumard-Shelton, director of dual credit and the honors experience, at 217-234-5044 or email DCP@lakelandcollege.edu.
