Depot Show
This year’s Depot Show, a play titled "Night at the Wax Museum," will be Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at Flora High School in the Harry Penry Auditorium.
"Night at the Wax Museum," written by Craig Sodaro, is a hilarious show about misadventures in a wax museum where the wax figures mysteriously come alive. The cast includes many local actors and actresses from past shows, including Bill and Robin Atwood, Jim Earleywine, Becky Wiley, Amy Allen, Beth Cooper, Matt Lovett, Josh Woods, Jessica Muskopf, Stephanie Hemphill, Stacey Blair and more. There are many new faces in the cast as well. There will also be musical performances by local talent. The show is co-directed by Stacey Earleywine and Beth Cooper.
Advance ticket prices are $10. Tickets will be sold at the door for $10 as well. Admittance for children ages 3 and younger is free. Tickets may be purchased at the Flora Chamber of Commerce office inside the Depot, Flora Bank and Trust, First Community Bank or at Flora Banking Company.
All proceeds benefit the maintenance and upkeep of the historic Flora Depot.
Older Americans Day
May is Older Americans month, and Meals on Wheels of CEFS will be celebrating Older Americans Day on May 25 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at its local nutrition sites with a Hawaiian theme.
The menu will be pork loin with sauce, twice-baked potato, broccoli salad, pineapple upside down cake with topping, Hawaiian roll and milk. All seniors over the age of 60 are welcome attend.
Call Norma Deters at 217-925-5461 to reserve a meal. Reservations must be made by May 20.
DAR meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR will hold its monthly meeting on May 26 at the Baptist Church in Effingham beginning at 6:30 p.m.
It is the annual meeting and there will be reports by the committee chairs. There also will be a program by the local branch of the South Texan Indian Dancers.
Meetings are open to the public and refreshments will be served. For questions contact Susan Oliver at 217-259-9511.
Gym Bob's Jamboree Show
Gym Bob's Jamboree Show will be Sunday, June 5, beginning at 1 p.m.
The special guests this month will be Missy Dunaway of Cowden and Michael and Sophie Patilla from Robinson, featuring Larry Clark from Decatur on lead guitar. The show will also highlight the Gym Bob's Jamboree Band and singers.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday afternoon of each month at Gym Bob's, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove.
Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
