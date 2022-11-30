Christmas Concert
FACE Orchestra and FACE Community Chorus will have their 37th annual Christmas Concert Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. at the Effingham County Museum and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. at The Cross at the Crossroads Open House. Admission is free.
The orchestra and chorus are made up of area musicians and vocalists who will perform a selection of sacred and secular music.
Cornerstone Ceremony
Effingham Masonic Lodge will host a cornerstone laying ceremony at the Effingham County Museum in downtown Effingham on Dec. 3 beginning at noon.
The original cornerstone was laid in 1870 during the building of the courthouse and has become unreadable overtime. A new stone will be placed in the second story courtroom with ceremony provided by Illinois Grand Lodge with the assistance of Effingham Lodge members.
This is event is open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Jamboree Christmas Show
Gym Bob’s Jamboree Christmas Show will be Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 1 p.m.
The special guest will be Missy Dunaway of Cowden. In addition, Larry Clark from Decatur, Keith Clark from Pana and the entire cast of the Gym Bob’s Jamboree Band and singers will be featured. The show will feature classic country, rock 'n' roll oldies and classic Christmas songs, as well as a special appearance by Santa.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday afternoon of each month at Gym Bob’s, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove. Reservations are not necessary but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
Alzheimer's Awareness Fundraiser
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, South Central and Vandalia high schools are joining together to help combat Alzheimer’s disease.
During the basketball game at South Central High School, there will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, half-court shot, free-throw pledges and pizza sales.
All the money raised at the purple game on Dec. 6 will help fund research to find a cure, provide support to all affected, and promote brain health.
Christmas Play
A children’s Christmas play, "North Pole’s Got Talent," will be performed at Nostalgia Theater, formerly the Town Theater, in Flora on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.
The play is directed by Stacey Earleywine and Beth Cooper. This is the third year for the Children’s Christmas play, as the last two have been performed at the high school auditorium. The cast features local grade school, junior high and high school students.
Nostalgia Theater is currently being renovated and will serve as Clay County’s home for community theater. The building is also for rent as a venue for upcoming events, such as parties, reunions, showers and weddings. Nostalgia Theater operates as a 501©3 nonprofit and all proceeds from the "North Pole’s Got Talent" performances will be used to continue the renovation of the theater.
Christmas Cantata
The Neoga Area Community Cantata performers have been preparing since early October for this year’s performance of the cantata entitled “God With Us.”
The cantata showcases arrangements and complex orchestrations of many traditional Christmas songs, along with a couple of new contemporary arrangements.
A total of eight numbers will be performed by the 28-member choir. Seth James will once again be providing narration for the program and will be accompanied on the piano by Carter Davis.
The performances will be Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church. The cantata is once again under the direction of Kirby Davis. The choir invites everyone in the community and surrounding area to come join them for the 17th annual cantata to help begin the Christmas season.
Santa Visit
Santa will be visiting Strasburg Community Center Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
The event is sponsored by the Strasburg Lion’s Club.
Learning to Code
The Effingham Public Library will have a Learn to Code for Tweens program for those ages 12-15 and Learn to Code for Teens for those ages 16 and older.
Learn to Code for Tweens is on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m. Learn to Code for Teens in on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 5 p.m.
Both classes are free and are led by IT consultant Erich Metzelaars. The classes are an opportunity for teens or tweens to see if computer science or coding is for them.
For more information about this program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.