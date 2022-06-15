Prayer Vigil for Life
Everyone is welcome to attend the monthly Prayer Vigil for Life at Immaculate Conception in Mattoon on Monday, June 20.
Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. John Titus will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the lower level. Refreshments will be served while local pro-life events and the primary election are discussed.
Town hall
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, and State Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Vandalia, announced their town hall meeting concerning the Vandalia Correctional Center has been rescheduled to Wednesday, June 22.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Kaskaskia College Vandalia Center located at 2310 West Fillmore in Vandalia. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP online at www.ilsenategop.org/sen_jason_plummer_and_rep_wilhour._town_hall_vandalia_correctional_center
Enduring Freedom Ministries
Saturday, June 25, is Enduring Freedom Ministries’ 10th Anniversary. A celebration will be held held from 8:30 a.m. to noon, during the regular soup kitchen and free grocery distribution.
A special meal is planned, along with drawings and cake. Elvis impersonator Riley Jenkins will be making an appearance. Anyone wanting groceries should call 217-240-0059 to get your name written down.
Services at Enduring Freedom Ministries, located at 304 South West Street, Shumway, are free and for everyone
Day of Prayer for Life
The 48th Annual Day of Prayer for Life will be Wednesday, June 29, at St Francis Church, 203 E Main St., Teutopolis.
St. Francis Church and Effingham Area Right to Life invite all to come and pray for renewed respect for all human life.
The Day of Prayer will begin with Eucharistic Exposition at 9 a.m., with Adoration and Prayer by area churches and organizations throughout the day. Benediction will be held at 7 p.m. with the closing Mass at 7:30. Guest celebrant for the closing Mass will be Father Michael Berndt, Parochial Vicar at St. Anthony Church, Effingham, and St. Mary’s, Shumway. A reception with refreshments will follow in St. Clare Hall, adjoining the church. There is no 8 a.m. Mass.
The following churches/groups are assigned these prayer times:
9-10 a.m. — St. Francis, Teutopolis; St. Rose, Montrose
10-11 a.m. — St. Anthony, Effingham; St. Mary’s, Shumway; CDA 720 of Effingham
11 a.m.-noon — Sacred Heart, Effingham; St. Elizabeth, Robinson; Our Lady of Lourdes, Oblong
Noon-1 p.m. — Silent hour, all volunteers and faiths welcome
1-2 p.m. — St. Clare, Altamont; St. Ann Edgewood; St. Mary, St. Elmo; St. Thomas, Newton; St. Mary’s, Ste. Marie
2-3 p.m. — St. Michael, Sigel; St. Mary’s, Neoga; St. Charles, Casey; Christ the King, Greenup; St. Mary’s, Marshall
3-4 p.m. — Sacred Heart, Lillyville; St. Mary’s, Green Creek
4-5 p.m. — St. Isidore, Dieterich; all area youth; Secular Franciscans
5-6 p.m. — Immaculate Conception, Mattoon; St. Columcille, Sullivan; St. Charles, Charleston; EIU Newman Center, Charleston; CDA 1711 of Teutopolis
6-7 p.m. – Area Knights of Columbus Councils
Jamboree Show
Gym Bob’s Jamboree Show will be Sunday, July 3, beginning at 1 p.m.
This is the all 1950s and ‘60s show. Special guest will be Shania Foltz of Effingham, and will feature Gym Bob’s Jamboree Band and singers.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday afternoon of each month at Gym Bob’s, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove. Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
