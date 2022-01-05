Breakfast
Mason Christian Church Community Breakfast Outreach will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 7 to 10 a.m.
The menu includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls, milk, juice and coffee. Price is $6 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and ages 3 and under eat free.
Proceeds from the breakfast will go to the Bi-County Fire Protection District Foundation.
The church is located off Illinois Route 37 in Mason. For more information contact the church at 618-238-4728.
Enduring Freedom Ministries
Enduring Freedom Ministries in Shumway will have its food pantry open on the following dates.
Tuesdays, Jan. 4 and 11, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesdays, Jan. 12 and 19, noon-2 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m.-noon
Tuesdays, Feb. 1 and 8, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesdays, Feb. 9 and 16, noon-2 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26, 8:30 a.m.-noon
Every Thursday haircuts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Enduring Freedom Ministries, located at 304 South West St., is open to everyone from any county. All services are free and qualifications are not required but you must call 217-240-0059 and make an appointment.
