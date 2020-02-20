Fish Fry
Sacred Heart Church Fish Fry will be Friday, Feb. 28, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the parish center, located at the corner of Fayette and Henrietta, Effingham.
The meal includes fish, mac and cheese or baked potato, slaw or applesauce, chips, drink and dessert. Large plate is $10 and small plate is $7. An additional piece of fish is $3. Carryouts will be available.
No Fish, Fish Fry
Friday, March 20, 4:30-7 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Center.
Meal includes cheese pizza and meatless pasta, salad, breadsticks and dessert. Adult serving is $6 and child is $4.
Proceeds benefit 2020 Space Camp trip.
