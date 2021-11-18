Creative writing
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will launch its adult creative writing group, Storycrafters, Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Luttrell Room.
“Storycrafters is a group focused on gathering adult creative writers together (those 18 or older) so that we can support one another toward writing the great stories we all want to tell,“ said Programming Coordinator Matt Hopkins.
Registration is required for the free event. The creative writing session will include working through a writing prompt, sharing work with the group, and receiving feedback.
Storycrafters is designed to tackle the challenges of organizing ideas, structuring plot, developing believable characters, creating convincing dialogue, and becoming a descriptive writer.
Writers of all genres of fiction are welcome, including those who are working on poetry, memoirs and journaling.
Go to effinghamlibrary.org to register or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 for more information.
