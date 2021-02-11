Preschool Round Up
Effingham School District and the Department of Early Childhood will conduct Preschool Round Up for children birth to 5 years old.
The free developmental screening will give parents information on how their child is developing in the areas of concepts, motor, speech and language skills. A vision and hearing screening is also provided.
This year Preschool Round Up will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Temple Ave., Effingham, on Wednesday, Feb. 17; Wednesday, March 17; Thursday, March 18; Wednesday, April 21; and Thursday, April 22. Parents should call 217-540-1400 for an appointment or more information.
The screening will last approximately one hour and a signed parent/guardian permission is required.
If your child is already in the Unit 40 ECSE Preschool or Kindergarten program or Head Start, he/she will not need to go through this screening.
