Panel Discussion
To recognize and build awareness for the way women entrepreneurs are having a positive impact on jobs and the economy in central and southeastern Illinois, the Business Navigators Alliance will host an online panel discussion, Thursday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. starting with Michelle Lura White, Women's Business Development Manager, DCEO-Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE) and four regional women business owners.
During the presentation, guest panelists will discuss the importance of their business plans, the importance of their relationships with vendors and banks, the importance of their employees and their growth strategy, as well as how they’ve overcome barriers to enter sometimes male-dominated sectors.
Guest panelists include Leslie Tarble with 3 Sisters Logistics, Cathrine Craig with Cathrine’s Gallery Gifts and More, Robin Trapp with Betty Jane’s Kitchen and Resa Shaner with Crawford County Development Association.
Register for the online event at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sYs88hQhRyCntC03Nc5Hug.
The Business Navigator Alliance was formed to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying toward local, state and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. Its mission is to ensure that small businesses throughout the region are competitive in applying for necessary resources, and our goal is to position local businesses for success by accelerating recovery and growth. BNA, which can be found at www.ilbusinessnavigators.com, hosts outreach events, virtual office hours, and provides one-on-one technical assistance. .
