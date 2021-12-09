United Way of Effingham County held the 2021 Thanks & Giving Community Raffle on Dec. 8 via Facebook Live.
The Special Events Committee and the Board of Directors would like to thank those that donated to the raffle and congratulate the winners:
$4,600 cash, Gene Fearday; $4,200 cash, Dawn Burrow; four Cardinal Club all-inclusive tickets, Sabrina Sennett; $1,000 cash, Gene Fearday; $1,000 cash, Blain McWhorter; $1,000 cash, Denise Walk; $1,000 cash, Richard Peters; Local Gift Card Basket, Tim Hemmen; Private Wine Tasting and Hors d’oeuvres for 10 people, Karen Luchtefeld; $500 cash, Ken Vogt; $500 cash, Elizabeth Buckets; $500 cash, Kathleen Ferguson; $500 cash, Ryan Barbee; $500 cash, Dan and Madonna Patton; Tailgate package and Meat Bundle, Linda Poe; four Lonestar Tickets and restaurant Gift Card, Tim Bailey; Rooftop Deck Rental, Kayla Duncan; 50-inch Vizio TV, Connor Greene; Four-Day Van Rental and $200 cash, Joan Thies; $300 food Gift Card, Karen Luchtefeld; $250 cash, Jarrod Robinson; Guest Suite and Dinner for two, Janet Lorton; Four Murder Mystery Tickets and Wine Basket, Patricia Kepshire; Date Night Package ($75 jewelry gift card, $150 clothing gift card and $110 restaurant gift cards), Mike Sehy; Google Nest Doorbell, Rebecca McIntire; Guest King Suite breakfast and chocolates, Maria Began; $200 cash, Elizabeth Schultz; Console Table, Glenn Reinhart; Deluxe Auto Detail, Chuck Deters; Italian Dinner for Eight, Bob Lakin; Milwaukee Radio, Elizabeth Schultz; $150 cash and Wine Basket, Maria Voelker; Sit Back and Relax package (cooler, lawn chairs, tumblers, gift basket, restaurant gift cards), Sarah Matlock; Oral B Electric Tooth Brush, Kayla Duncan; Gift Basket, Ted Bergfeld; $100 cash, Mandy Henning; $100 cash, Lynn Breer; Pint of Ice cream a month for one year, Sue Jones; Tourism Basket, Jenni Heiens; Meat Bundle, Joan Thies
Proceeds from the United Way Thanks & Giving Raffle go toward the 2021 campaign, which has a goal of $320,000. The United Way funds 21 local health and human service agencies in Effingham County. These partner agencies include Altamont After School Program, Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boy Scouts of America - Lincoln Trails Council, Catholic Charities, CEFS Literacy Program, Child Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois, Effingham Child Development Center, Effingham County FISH Human Services, Effingham County Search & Rescue, Enduring Freedom Ministries, Fellowship of Christian Athletes - Greater Effingham Area, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Heartland Human Services, Meals on Wheels of CEFS, One Hope United, Senior Services of Effingham County, Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies (SAFE), Strategic Training & Restoration (STAR), Stop Woman Abuse Now (SWAN) and Unit 40 Mentoring Program.
Donations can be mailed to 1108 S Willow, PO Box 2, Effingham, IL 62401. To learn more about the partner agencies and how they use United Way funds, call 217-342-3824 or visit www.effinghamunitedway.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.