The family of Unit 40 student Quincy Riley spoke out at Monday’s Unit 40 school board meeting. They called on the board to investigate staff members they say mistreated Riley and others as well as reform their process for handling staff misconduct.
In early May, Riley attempted suicide after being sent home for a disciplinary incident. The family Riley's poor mental health was caused in part by mistreatment by staff at Unit 40 schools and at Fresh Start Teaching and Learning Center. To draw attention to this and other stories of staff shortcomings, the family organized a protest on May 16 with a crowd of about 70 people.
“You have known for several years there’s an adult staff bullying problem,” said Riley’s mother, Kesney Estrada, at the meeting.
Riley has an individualized education program, a tool for students with disabilities which sets goals for their educational career. These plans are made and revised in meetings between teachers, aides, administrators, students and their families.
In these meetings, Estrada made complaints about staff behavior toward her son.
“I begged them in that IEP meeting to please stop doing it to him,” she told the board, on the verge of tears.
Estrada also asked the board revisit a disciplinary that occurred the day of Riley's suicide attempt, which she feels was unfair.
Other members of the family spoke publicly on the subject for the first time on Monday.
“You know who it all boils down to? Who's fault this is? It’s yours because you let it happen — all these people work for you. You're responsible,” said Sherry Atkins, Riley’s grandmother.
“I think it's obvious there's an issue and it's time to stand up for some of these kids. Something's got to change. There's a lot of people with issues here,” said Joshua Lowery, Riley’s uncle.
Lowery added that he hopes the district will conduct more of its business related to this publicly and quickly.
"I believe what’s done in the dark is going to come to light anyways. Please don’t drag it out. Let’s get this matter resolved in a short, not lengthy amount of time,” he said.
Estrada and other members of the family left the meeting early to continue to protest in the parking lot.
In an interview after the meeting, Estrada expressed frustration at the district's administration.
“They need a whole educational reform and new administration," she said. "A school can go from bad to good if done the right way."
She stressed that she wants the district to be inclusive of a diverse mix of people.
The board did not have a public response to the allegations nor to the comments provided by Riley’s family at the meeting.
“The district takes allegations of bullying very seriously, and our mission to provide a safe learning environment free from bullying and harassment is supported by our policies and procedures,” said Doan in a written statement last week.
In a May 19 press release, the district said they would “investigate matters thoroughly.”
“We’re gonna follow through with that,” said Doan in an interview after the meeting. “There’s a process that we’re following.”
A representative from Eastern Illinois Area Special Education, the cooperative that runs Fresh Start Teaching and Learning Center, did not respond to questions about this topic.
