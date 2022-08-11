The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closed Aug. 15-22 to reconstruct a section of road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street.
This improvement is part of the $2.9 million project that includes pavement removal and replacement, patching, resurfacing and sidewalk ramp updates at various intersections along U.S. 45 in Effingham. Benefits from the project include providing a smoother road surface and improving pedestrian safety.
A detour utilizing Interstate 70, Illinois 33/Keller Drive and Fayette Avenue through Effingham will be posted. Only local traffic will be permitted on U.S. 45 between Fayette Avenue and the I-57/70 interchange. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
