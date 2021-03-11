The Neoga Indians defeated the Altamont Lady Indians Thursday 63-52 to win the National Trail Conference Champions Night Shootout.
Neoga had defeated Altamont in the two times they had faced off earlier in the year, both at Altamont. The first win came in the season opener when Neoga took a 68-65 win that didn’t count as a conference game. In the second matchup, which was a conference game, Neoga earned a 57-54 win.
“A lot of people say it’s hard to beat a good team three times, it’s hard to beat a good team once,” said Neoga head coach Kim Romack. “The fact we were able to get three was really big for us this year and was a huge game for our kids. I was very proud with how they came out and played.”
This time, Neoga got to host Altamont with much more at stake.
Sydney Richards led Neoga with 17 points and was a major factor early on, scoring eight of her 17 in the first quarter, including a stretch where she scored six in a row with her team trailing 11-9 to help give Neoga a 15-11 lead after one.
Altamont’s Grace Nelson was able to battle through contact for a tough layup followed by a 3-pointer to help make it a one-point game at 17-16 early in the second.
A layup from Abbi Hatton followed by a made jumper from Kylee Phillips put Altamont back up by five at 21-16 before a 10-1 run from Altamont at the end of the second quarter that included a made 3-pointer from Claire Boehm a pair of layups and three makes from the free-throw line help put Altamont up 26-22.
But Neoga came out of the halftime break and responded as well as Romack could’ve hoped, opening the third quarter on a 19-2 run, Trista Moore got it started with a 3-pointer, as well as a layup from Allison Worman and putback from Hatton.
“We really thought turnovers were an issue for us in the first half,” Romack said. “We talked at halftime about how we had to take care of the basketball and continue to attack the basket. We knew we had to finish shots when we got it on the inside. The second half has been where we’ve been able to shine and they were able to come through and do that tonight, even with the foul trouble.”
Richards added a pair of made free throws before hitting a jumper in the middle of the lane, followed by a baseline 3-pointer to make it 41-28. Altamont’s first points of the quarter didn’t come until the 3:50 mark of the third quarter.
From that point on, the two teams essentially played evenly. Altamont was able to cut into the lead and make it a five-point game when they started the final quarter on a 7-2 run. Nelson opened up the fourth quarter with a layup and a foul and converted the 3-point play at the free-throw line.
Taylor Mette followed with a jumper and Brooke Runge drilled a pair of free throws to make it 47-42 with 5:01 to go.
One thing Romack had to contend with toward the end was the team’s foul trouble, as she had multiple players with three and four fouls, including players responsible for guarding Nelson and Runge. Romack would pull certain players like Richards and Fearday out on the defensive end and put them back in on the offensive end while taking free throws after Altamont started fouling.
“We had to coach a lot tonight,” Romack said. “I’ve got the best assistant coach in probably the state of Illinois in Seth James. Seth was my high school coach and coached here for several years. When I took over, he agreed to be my assistant.
“I was pretty excited to have him on the sideline. He does a great job helping me with substitutions. We know Nelson and Runge are always going to score their points, but tried to contain them as much as we could.”
From there, the game became whether or not Neoga could make its free throws. They shot 20 free throws in the fourth quarter, making 14 of them while going 22-for-31 on the night from the charity stripe.
As mentioned above, Richards led Neoga with 17, followed by Phillips with 14 and Audrey Ramert with 12.
Moore scored seven, Hatton six, Campbell four and Avery Fearday three.
For Altamont, Nelson led all socers with 22 points and Runge scored 14.
Mette scored six, while Boehm and Peyton Osteen each scored five.
With the win, Neoga finishes the year at 15-3 overall while Altamont finishes at 13-3.
In a year with no official NTC Tournament and no state playoffs, Romack explains exactly what this win means for the team.
