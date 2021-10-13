GIRLS TENNIS
St. Anthony 6, Mattoon 3
St. Anthony tennis defeated Mattoon on Tuesday, 6-3.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke defeated Caroline Davis 6-1, 6-1. Laura Schmidt defeated Lily Gregory 6-2, 7-5. Grace Karolewicz defeated Avery Boyer 6-2, 6-2. Madelyn Brown defeated Lanie Butler 6-0, 6-2, and Anne Strullmyer defeated Kate Hampton 6-2, 6-3.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Schmidt and Karolewicz defeated Boyer and Gregory 6-3, 6-3.
Flora 6, Effingham 3
Effingham tennis fell to Flora on Tuesday, 6-3.
In singles matches, Madison Mapes defeated Kathryn Jennings 6-4, 3-6, 10-5, and Izzy Volpi defeated Abby Warren 1-6, 6-3, 10-4.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Lydia Kull and Aila Woomer defeated Ava Cammon and Paige Scott 6-1, 6-4.
VOLLEYBALL
Altamont 2, Teutopolis 0
Altamont volleyball defeated Teutopolis in straight sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-22.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (seven digs, one ace, 11 assists, and eight kills), Ada Tappendorf (five digs and one kill), Ella Ruffner (seven digs and 13 kills), Lauren Walker (four digs), Peyton Osteen (seven digs, one ace, and 13 assists), Briana Hassebrock (one dig and two kills), Alyvia Wills (one dig and one kill), and Grace Lemke (one kill).
The Lady Shoes had contributions from Jaden Deters (two digs and five kills), Lilly Jansen (five digs and one kill), Emily Konkel (one block, seven digs, and two kills), Kaitlyn Schumacher (two blocks and four kills), Macy Swingler (four digs and one assist), Sara Swingler (two digs, one ace, and four assists), Tia Probst (six digs, five kills, and six assists), and Molly Pals (six digs).
St. Anthony 2, Cumberland 1
St. Anthony defeated Cumberland in three sets Tuesday.
The Bulldogs lost the first set 25-23, won the second 25-18, and won the third 25-23.
St. Anthony (19-6) had contributions from Anna Faber (two kills, one ace, and 30 assists), Andrea Rudolphi (three kills and one block), Abbi Hatton (eight kills and one ace), Ada Rozene (11 kills, three aces, and one block), Lucy Fearday (14 kills, five aces, and three blocks), and Maddie Kibler (three kills and two blocks).
The Lady Pirates had contributions from Ivy Ayers (two assists and 16 digs), Kennedy Stults (seven kills, one ace, and 13 digs), Kendyn Syfert (nine kills and 15 digs), Carly Thornton (18 assists, one kill, one block, one ace, and six digs), Mackenzie Taylor (four kills, two blocks, and six digs), Zoe Mitchell (four kills, two blocks, one ace, and two digs), and Ashton Coleman (five kills).
Shelbyville 2, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 1
SEB fell to Shelbyville in three sets on Tuesday.
The Eagles won the first set 26-24, won the second 25-13, and won the third 25-20.
SEB had contributions from Laney Baldridge (six kills, two assists, 10 digs, and two blocks), Kinley Carson (three assists and two digs), Peyton Garrard (three kills, 12 assists, 17 digs, and one block), Morgan Hall (eight kills, one assist, 14 digs, and two blocks), Lillian Nolen (one kill, two aces, two digs, and three blocks), Shelby Sasse (15 digs), Lydia Smith (three kills, one ace, and seven digs), and Audrey Wilhour (one kill and five digs).
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 2, Patoka 1
CHBC volleyball defeated Patoka in three sets Tuesday.
The Bobcats lost the first set 25-21, won the second 26-24, and won the third 26-24.
CHBC (7-15) had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (11 kills, six aces, and 13 digs), Raechelle Kelly (one kill, one ace, 11 assists, and five digs), Gracie Heckert (seven kills and 15 digs), Madison Wojcik (one kill, two aces, 10 assists, and two digs), Marissa Summers (three kills, one ace, and nine digs), Karlee Smith (one assist and four blocks), Kaycie Stefanski (one kill and one block), and Aspen Rehkemper (one ace and eight digs).
Neoga 2, Dieterich 1
Neoga volleyball defeated Dieterich in three sets on Tuesday.
The Indians lost the first set 25-17, won the second 25-22 and won the third 25-15.
Neoga had contributions from Ella Shuler (16 assists, six digs, and one ace), Andrea Burcham (seven assists, three digs, and three aces), Sydney Richards (11 digs, two aces, 11 kills, and one block), Haylee Campbell (five digs, three aces, four kills, and two blocks), Sydney Hakman (eight digs), Allison Worman (three digs, four kills, and one block), Gracie Gresens (three kills), Klowee Conder (one dig and five kills), and Avery Fearday (three digs and one kill).
Effingham 2, Charleston 1
Effingham volleyball defeated Charleston in three sets Tuesday.
The Hearts won the first 25-18, lost the second 25-15, and won the third 25-12.
Effingham had contributions from Ali Davis (one assist and one dig), Bria Beals 9four kills and 15 digs), Brueklyn Belcher 9five kills and one block), Kennedy Sowell (six kills and one dig), Krista Phillips (five kills, one assist, one block, and one dig), Lexi Chrappa (10 kills, two aces, and 12 digs), Mattie Angel 914 assists and four digs), Megan Ballman (one kill, two aces, and eight digs), Raegan Boone (one dig), Sidney Donaldson (two kills, three aces, one block, and five digs), and Tori Budde (17 assists, two aces, and six digs).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Sullivan 0
WSS volleyball defeated Sullivan in straight sets Tuesday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-18 and the second 25-11.
WSS (20-4) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (four aces, six kills, 14 assists, and six digs), Gabby Vonderheide (one ace, four kills, one assist, and eight digs), Natalie Hayes (one ace, four kills, one assist, five digs, and one block), Halle Moomaw (three kills and one block), Brianna Hewing (one ace and four kills), Kinley Quast (three aces and five digs), Kaylynn Carey (two kills), Ainslie Eident (one dig), and Samantha Hayes (six assists).
SOCCER
Newton 4, St. Anthony 0
Newton soccer defeated St. Anthony, 4-0, Tuesday.
The Eagles had two goals from Carder Reich and two goals from Luke Weber. Danny Visoso, Reich, Weber, and Makai Kuhn all assisted on goals, as well.
CROSS COUNTRY
National Trail Conference Meet
St. Anthony took home first place on the boys and girls' sides at the National Trail Conference Meet Tuesday.
On the boys' side, the Bulldogs' Griffen Elder finished first, while Conlan Walsh was second, and Aidan Braunecker third.
Meanwhile, Max Sager came in sixth, Calvin Sudkamp 10th, Nick Wiedman 13th, and Sam Deters came in 17th.
Overall, St. Anthony finished with 20 points.
Coming in second was Altamont with 60 points, while Dieterich rounded out the top-three teams with 51.
Hayden Summers led the Indians with a fourth-place finish, while Jason Kollman finished ninth, Tristan Rhodes 19th, Matthew Becker 20th, Dalton Roedl 22nd, and Zach Shafer 28th.
Lastly, for the Movin' Maroons, Jack Bloemer finished fifth to lead Dieterich.
Meanwhile, Trevor Niemerg finished 12th. Kaden Iffert finished 14th. Kaden Einhorn finished 15th. Gabe Jackson finished 18th. Draven Homman finished 21st. Dane Curry finished 23rd. Eli Hall finished 24th. Brody Will finished 25th. Kolton Kidd finished 26th. Connor Flach finished 27th, and Braylon Williams finished 29th.
Individually, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) placed three runners. Aiden Wallace finished seventh, Zander Mayfield finished eighth, and Beau Doedtman finished 16th.
North Clay also placed one runner, with Jon Fletcher coming in 11th.
As for the girls' side, the Bulldogs finished with 32 points, one point ahead of Neoga.
Emma Helmink finished in second place. Taylor Miller was sixth. Ava Faber was seventh. Riley Guy was eighth. Grace Niebrugge was 13th. Macy Reitz was 18th, and Carry Goeckner was 19th.
For the Indians, Maggie Clark finished third. Ani Edwards was fourth. Abbi Howard was seventh. Emma Buttler was 11th. Lexie Fletcher was 14th. Addi mast was 17th, and Myah Write was 23rd.
Lastly, Dieterich came in third with 58 points.
Kaitlyn Boerngen finished sixth. Cortney Brummer was 10th. Adriana Gordon was 15th. Dady Tegeler was 16th, and Makenna French was 21st.
Individually, Altamont sent three runners.
Grace Nelson won the event, while Abby Weishaar was 12th, and Makayla Sidwell was 22nd.
Little Illini Conference Meet
Newton boys won the Little Illini Conference Meet Tuesday, while the girls finished in third.
Senior Nick Zwilling won for the boys, finishing at 16:53.
Junior Owen Mahaffey finished third at 17:08. Junior Clay Bergbower was fifth at 17:26. Junior Nick Shamhart was seventh at 17:42. Junior Luis Zavala was eighth at 17:43. Junior Ben Street was 10th at 17:50. Sophomore Brock Probst was 25th at 19:19. Freshman Isaac Street was 27th at 19:51, and freshman Ian Bower was 51st at 24:36.
Meanwhile, for the girls, senior Rylea Borgic was fourth at 19:56. Freshman Natalie Kistner was 10th at 21:28. Junior Alexis Hetzer was 13th at 22:00. Senior Lucy Yager was 18th at 22:39. Freshman Ella Radke was 22nd at 22:52., and junior Taylor Slough was 34th at 25:06.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.