VOLLEYBALL
Breese Central 2, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis volleyball fell to Breese Central in a semifinal of the Class 2A Regionals Tuesday.
The Lady Shoes lost the first set 25-13 and the second 25-14.
Teutopolis (14-24) had contributions from Jaden Deters (one block, two digs, one kill, and two assists), Sydnee Huber (one kill), Emily Konkel (one block, five digs, two kills, and one ace), Molly Pals (two digs and three kills), Tia Probst (four digs, four kills, and seven assists), Kaitlyn Schumacher (one dig and four kills), Macy Swingler (two digs, one ace, and one assist), Sara Swingler (three digs, one ace, and six assists), and Summer Wall (five digs).
After the loss, long-time head coach Tim Mills announced his retirement, as well.
"The season was a bit frustrating with lots of ups and downs," Mills said. "We had high expectations, and while the final record is not what we hoped, it was, nonetheless, an amazing year. Any time spent working with young people is never a waste, and we appreciate the opportunity. Over the past seven years at Teutopolis, we accumulated a record of 123-105."
Newton 2, Robinson 0
Newton improved to 30-6 Tuesday after its straight-set win over Robinson in a Class 2A regional semifinal.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-20 and the second 25-17.
Newton had contributions from Elley Bennett (two aces and 11 digs), Jenna Ochs (two aces, nine kills, and one block), Brooke Johnson (one ace, seven kills, one assist, and 15 digs), Brooke Schafer (one ace, four kills, 19 assists, and five digs), Emma Rauch (four kills, two assists, and five digs), Gracie Smithenry (three kills and one dig), Ava Kessler (three kills and two digs), Amber Russell (seven digs), Laney Hemrich (four digs), and Avery Mulvey (one dig).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.