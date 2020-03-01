It was only a matter of time before President Donald Trump, emboldened by congressional Republicans’ refusal to rein in his abuses, would turn his sights on the Supreme Court. His demand that the court’s two most liberal justices recuse themselves from cases involving him is a stunning new claim to autocratic power that should draw universal condemnation.
Trump’s latest outburst came after Justice Sonia Sotomayor criticized the court’s conservative majority for repeatedly granting administration requests for emergency stays. Those are orders suspending lower-court rulings on grounds that the rulings do some immediate damage too urgent to wait out the normal appeals process. Sotomayor, dissenting in an immigration case, noted the right-leaning court has disproportionately granted such stays to the administration. “I fear that this disparity in treatment erodes the fair and balanced decision making process that this Court must strive to protect,” she wrote.
Of course, ensuring that judges will grant a Republican president positive “disparity in treatment” was the whole point of the GOP’s years-long focus on packing the courts — culminating in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s outright partisan theft of a Supreme Court seat that should have been filled by President Barack Obama in 2016.
The party has largely gotten what it wanted from this strategy. But Trump apparently won’t be happy as long as there is any judge who still expresses the political independence that they’re all supposed to practice.
“’Sotomayor accuses GOP appointed Justices of being biased in favor of Trump,’” Trump wrote on Twitter, quoting Laura Ingraham of Fox News. He further complained that Sotomayor “never criticized Justice Ginsberg [sic] when she called me a ‘faker’,” referring to an unrelated tiff in which Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg criticized Trump during the 2016 campaign and later apologized.
Trump capped it with: “Both should recuse themselves on all Trump, or Trump related, matters!”
Trump’s view is that if a justice criticizes fellow justices in a dissent — which is a common element of dissents — and fails to adequately defend the president from another justice’s criticism (which isn’t her job), she shouldn’t sit on any more cases involving that president.
Speaking to reporters later, Trump added another layer of nonsense, saying Sotomayor was being “so inappropriate” by trying to convince justices “with perhaps a different view into voting her way.” But such attempts at conversion are, again, a standard part of what Supreme Court justices do when they debate cases together. How does the president of the United States not understand this?
Trump’s ignorance of the judiciary is matched only by his arrogance in believing his power should be beyond their reach. It’s the latest demonstration of his deep contempt for constitutional checks and balances — and the latest fallout from congressional Republicans’ grotesque failure to stand up for that principle.
