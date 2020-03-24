When I initially booked my flight home, the plan was to have a long weekend of fun.
This has become an annual thing for my friends and I. I book a flight back to my home town in Massachusetts to get together with all of my friends from high school and just relax and take in everything the NCAA men's basketball tournament has to offer.
But this year, COVID-19 threw a big wrench into those plans when the NCAA, along with seemingly every other professional sports organization in the world had shut down just over a week before I was due home.
The next decision I had to make was whether it was still worth the risk of getting on the plane amid everything that's going on in the world.
After careful consideration, I decided I was still going to travel if nothing else to see my family. My father has crippling disabilities and is unable to visit me here in Illinois and has been unable to travel since 2015.
