TOLEDO — The home of a group of Toledo volunteers has a history as a train depot.
The Toledo Depot located across the street from Casey’s in Toledo was built around the 1900s.
Though years have passed, the depot retains its ticket room with original safe and stove. But changes to the building include sealing of the old freight door to keep out the cold and the addition of a bathroom. The old baggage room was divided and turned into a kitchen and an exhibit room.
The station was originally sold by the railroad in June 1972 to a lumberyard owner.
In December 1975, the Kiwanis Club of Toledo bought the depot at public auction for $1,500. A 24-by-30-foot addition was then added to the building. Four years later it neared completion as a community center and museum.
That addition is now used for Toledo Volunteers meetings and for community events as the Toledo Depot is rented for events.
The interior walls of the addition include historical photos and photos of members and previous presidents of the Toledo Volunteers. On two walls, there are two paintings by local artist Shirley Lawrence, who painted them in 1978. One of those paintings shows a train entering the depot while on the opposite wall is a painting showing a train leaving the depot.
According to Larry Stults, the Toledo Volunteers is made up of 20 members including auxiliary and their purpose is to support the youth in Toledo.
They do this through donating to the Boy Scouts, youth baseball and softball, 4-H and Cumberland Schools. Stults said they have two to three fundraisers every year mainly by selling concessions during different events.
Those events include Toledo’s Freedom Days, with proceeds going to the fireworks; Toledo Spring Festival, with proceeds going to Toledo youth; and on Halloween to coincide with Toledo’s trunk-or-treat. They also have a Pancake Day on General Election Day.
Proceeds from their fundraising have also gone toward building a new Boy Scout cabin and an extension to the library funded with proceeds from their prontopups, which are similar to corn dogs. According to Stults, the prontopups are a secret recipe that only three members know.
They also fund two $500 scholarships each year for high school students.
“The depot has been a blessing for Toledo and a place for the local club to meet on a weekly basis,” Stults said.
