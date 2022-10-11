St. Anthony’s Enlow Center will once again host the Tom Bryant Memorial Basketball Camp this year.
The camp is on Sunday, Nov. 6, and 13. Children from kindergarten to the second grade will participate from 12:15 to 2 p.m, and children from the third-to-sixth grade will participate from 2:15 to 4 p.m.
The fee for the camp is $30 when paying in advance and $35 on the day of the camp.
The instructors will be St. Anthony coaches and players (both boys and girls).
All schools are welcome to attend.
For more information, please contact Anita Baker at (217) 663-5061.
You can also download the PDF by visiting effinghamdailynews.com.
