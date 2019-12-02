The family of a serviceman from Effingham County killed in action at Pearl Harbor celebrated the creation of a sign honoring him.
Relatives of the late Keith Tipsword unveiled one of two blue and gold signs honoring Tipsword during a ceremony at the Altamont VFW Post Home Sunday. Family members of Tipsword were in attendance, and his only surviving sibling, Dalyne Sapp of Effingham, had the honor of unveiling the sign.
Tipsword, who served with the Navy, was killed when the USS West Virginia sank after the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on U.S. soil. His body was never recovered.
Tipsword’s relatives, Jerry White of Altamont and Kenny Tipsword of Edgewood, had gone to the Effingham County Board Road and Bridge Committee earlier this year requesting a sign honoring Keith Tipsword be placed near the Altamont blacktop, on County Road 25, near the Tipsword family property.
The committee rejected the request for the memorial sign in June. Committee Chairman Joe Thoele said at the June meeting if the sign was allowed, it would create a precedent for others asking for signs for their loved ones, making it difficult to decide who gets a sign and who doesn’t.
After the committee made its decision, White and Kenny Tipsword left the meeting unsatisfied with its outcome. Instead, the two spearheaded creating the signs, which Kenny Tipsword said will be placed on the Tipswords’ private property at the junction of the Altamont blacktop and Moccasin Road.
“I wish the county (committee) would have taken a different approach, but they didn’t, so we (will) put them up there more or less on private property,” Kenny Tipsword said.
Kenny Tipsword said both signs have a blue background with gold lettering. The sign features Keith Tipsword’s name and the words “Memorial Highway”, the date of the Pearl Harbor attack, the name of the ship Keith Tipsword was on and the acronym KIA, or killed in action.
Kenny Tipsword said even though the sign just features Keith’s name, his family believes it represents all Effingham County residents who died fighting for the country across all wars.
“Like we discussed with the county committee, it might have one name on it, but we as a family feel this represents all service members who were killed in the defense of our country,” Kenny Tipsword said.
Kenny Tipsword said Sapp was chosen to unveil the sign because she is the only living sibling of Keith Tipsword. Kenny Tipsword said Sapp was just 5 years old at the time her brother was killed in action.
The family plans to erect the second sign sometime in the future, Kenny Tipsword said. Kenny Tipsword did not disclose a location for the next sign but said it will be “put up eventually.”
Keith Tipsword is one of two Effingham County residents who were killed in the Pearl Harbor attacks. Louis H. Dasenbrock was a member of the Army Air Corps and was stationed in Hawaii at Hickman Field, where he was killed when the port was attacked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.