Tips for comfortable camping

The beauty of the great outdoors beckons millions of nature-loving individuals each year. Camping is a great way to fully immerse oneself in nature. However, there’s often a learning curve with tent camping, especially in regard to sleeping comfortably.
A tent is designed to keep campers out of the elements and to prevent bugs from bothering campers while they sleep. Tents come in a variety of shapes and sizes — with some larger tents even capable of sleeping six or more people. One of the most important components to consider when planning a camping trip is sleeping and bedding. A good night’s sleep is worth its weight in gold, and can mean the difference between an enjoyable experience and cranky, out-of-sorts campers.
The following are some guidelines to maximize tent comfort while camping.
Tent size and location
Calculate how many people will be on the camping trip and how much space they will need to rest comfortably. Purchase or rent a tent that will provide enough space. Multiple tents also can be used if the goal is to separate family members.
The next consideration is where to set up camp. Look for a level area that is relatively free from debris. Clear away any rocks and twigs, as debris under the tent can damage it and make it harder to fall asleep.
Families may want to camp a short distance from restroom facilities if they are available, which will make it easier for the midnight bathroom breaks that inevitably crop up.
Invest in quality gear
In addition to the tent, campers will need a tarp/ground cover to place under the tent. This helps prevent moisture seepage from the soil.
Next, determine how everyone will sleep, whether on the ground or in cots. Cots can be the most comfortable options, but they take up a lot of space and can be heavy to transport — which is less than ideal when backpacking to a campsite. Inflatable mattresses or sleeping pads can be used in conjunction with sleeping bags to provide a soft, cushioned surface. Some are affordable at $40 while others may cost as much as $300. Costlier options may be best for frequent campers.
Account for the temperature
Temperature will go a long way toward improving or compromising comfort. Choose sleeping bags rated for the temperature. If you’ll be doing plenty of fall or winter camping, you’ll have a place to sleep that’s designed to be used at the time of year you’re camping.
When sleeping in warm temperatures, dress so you can add or remove layers as needed. A portable, battery-operated fan also can be a game-changer if it is hot and stuffy in the tent.
Adjust sound accordingly
Some people love drifting off to sleep to the sound of crickets, while others are kept awake by the nighttime sounds of nature. Foam earplugs can mute some of those sounds and even the snoring of a tent partner. Campers also can set up a charged smartphone with a white noise app and use that to block out unwanted noises.
Additional tips
When traveling with kids, bring a few creature comforts along, such as a favorite pair of pajamas or stuffed animals. This can make the unfamiliar sounds and sights of sleeping outdoors a little less scary. Also, if possible, do a trial run camping in the yard to gauge how kids react in advance and plan accordingly to make improvements.
