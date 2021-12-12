For many families, taking a drive to see Effingham's decorated houses and businesses is a holiday tradition.
Last week, the City of Effingham Convention and Visitors Bureau’s judges combed the city's neighborhoods to find the top houses and businesses for each category in its eighth annual Holiday Lights and Festive Sights competition. Now the public can vote and help select the winners.
The nominees for each category are:
Spirit of Effingham – Business Award
- 122 E Section Ave. (State Farm)
- 401 N Keller Dr. Ste. 5 (Ten Brooke LeAnne Boutique)
- 1810 Avenue of Mid-America (Firefly Grill)
Children's Choice Award
- 29 Rollin Hills Blvd.
- 119 Four Seasons Estates
The More the Merrier Award
- 621 E. North Ave.
- 805 E. Jefferson Ave.
- 1006 Beckman Dr.
Hallmark House Award
- 1007 S. Fourth St.
- 2105 Magnolia St.
- 210 Santa Monica Ave.
Go see the lights, tally up your favorites and visit the following link to cast your vote: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/holidaylights2021. You have until Friday, Dec. 17, at noon to vote for your favorite. You also can vote on at visiteffinghamil.com or in person at Effingham City Hall, located at 201 E. Jefferson Ave.
Two voters will be selected, at random, to win a $100 gift card to an Effingham-area business. The winners of the competition will be announced on the afternoon of Dec. 17. For more information on the Holiday Light Competition, call 217-342-5310 or visit visiteffinghamil.com.
