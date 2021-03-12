It was a special night for Effingham Flaming Hearts’ Nate Thompson.
Not only did the senior eclipse the prestigious 1,000-point mark, he did so on senior night while also scoring a career-high 36 points, including two thunderous slam dunks to help propel Effingham to a 78-65 win over Mattoon Friday evening.
By doing so, Thompson becomes just the fourteenth player in Effingham Boys Basketball history to reach said mark.
“It feels amazing,” Thompson said. “It’s something you dream about as a kid. I was sitting in the stands watching Grant Wolfe do it when I was younger. It feels great. Everything kind of just came together.
“You try not to worry about striving for just that, you’re just trying to win the game and that’s what I was trying to focus on.”
While the Hearts enjoyed a 20-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Mattoon hung around early, as the Hearts led by just four at the end of one after building an 8-1 lead.
Both teams went off for 26 points the second quarter, giving the Flaming Hearts a 39-35 lead at halftime on a deep Parker Wolfe three with time running down.
At the halftime break, head coach Obie Farmer told his team the defense needed to be better.
“We talked about it a lot,” Farmer said. “That might’ve been the most we’ve given up in a quarter all year. That’s not very characteristic of us and our program’s philosophy. Our ‘toughest team wins’ motto was not in display in the second quarter. We allowed them to get to the basket too easily. So we had to make adjustments on assignments.
“We started using [Jacob Stoneburner] in a full front and when they’d attack baseline, he’d slide over and help. When they get it to the wing, they’re running a double ball screen on the back side, which takes away your helpside.”
But in the third quarter, Effingham showed those improvements.
The Hearts managed to build the lead to nine after three made free throws from Thomspon following a Parker Wolfe three.
Thompson got over the 1,000-point mark on a putback to make the score 51-41 late in the third quarter.
“It’s something special,” Farmer said. “Senior nights are always special. You like to try and go out on a high note. It makes you play a little bit harder, focus a little bit more and really embrace your roll and do what you need to do and get your job accomplished.
“He was ready to go. He had that mid-range jumper and rebounded like crazy. That’s his game.”
After Mattoon’s Cooper Bergstrom scored on an old-fashioned 3-point play, Wolfe scored the last five points of the quarter to put Effingham up 56-44 going into the fourth.
Even though the 1,000-point mark had been accomplished, you’d never be able to tell by Thompson’s hustle, battling down low and converting on a spin move for a layup, as well as getting to the basket for free throws and putbacks to help put his team up 63-47.
Following another putback from Thomspon, the senior duo of Wolfe and Thompson made the play of the night.
Wolfe stripped the ball from the Mattoon ball-handler and led the break. Drawing the defender, Wolfe hit Thompson on a behind-the-back pass that Thompson threw down in traffic to put Effingham up 19. A layup from Garrett Wolfe put the Hearts up 21. A steal that Parker Wolfe took coast-to-coast gave Effingham it’s biggest lead of the game at 23.
Mattoon battled back in the final four minutes, cutting the Effingham lead down to 13 for a final of 78-65.
Up next, the Flaming Hearts will close out their season at home when the Charleston Trojans head to town.Thompson led all scorers with 36 points, while Parker Wolfe scored 29. Garrett Wolfe scored nine, while Jacob Stoneburner and Brayden Pals each scored two.
