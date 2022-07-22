For a time, Mary Vonderheide of Stewardson, wife of Wayne, corresponded with Margret, a granddaughter of Franz von der Heide, Tony's brother in Germany.
“When Margret wrote, she was just learning to use English and it was partly in German so l had our neighbor, Dr. Kollinger's wife, read it to me," Mary said.
Dr. Peter Kollinger and his wife, Milla, had emigrated from Graz, Austria, and translated the letters.
The Kollingers were impressed with the Vonderheide name.
"They said ‘von' was a lord or baron, ’der' was over, and ’heide’ was beautiful meadows or pastures,” Mary said. "And they were German and that's what they told us it meant."
That perhaps was embellishing. Experts in the German language provide the following: “Von” means "from," "der" is a form of "the," and "Heide" translates to heath or heathland.
Translator Pamela Israel noted, ”The blooming heather can indeed be lovely. To a practical farmer, it may just look like farmable land." Or as the old adage goes: Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Now about that ”von" — a detached ”von" before a nameusually indicates nobility, but don't go storming a German castle expecting to move in.
"We can say with reasonable assurance that the Von der Heide family was, at the time they took a family name, living out on the heath and were farmers. If they'd been the village smith etc., they would have been Schmidt etc.,” Israel said.
As to pronunciation, a German "v" is pronounced as an "f," and “Heide" has two syllables. If you find yourself in Germany, say "Fon-der-hy-da.”
