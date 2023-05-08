TEUTOPOLIS — Before Teutopolis Village Board’s meeting was called to order Wednesday, board President David Repking swore in newly elected members — returning Teutopolis Village Board trustees Bernard Hartke and Daniel Zerrusen and newcomer Christina Mette.
The village’s ongoing discussion of solar panels continued during the meeting when the board explained to Lori Runde of Farmweld that she would have to receive a special building permit rather than a variance before installing the solar panel system the company is planning to construct on its property.
“You could apply for that special use permit, and there’s a good chance, it looks like, that you could get it,” Teutopolis Village Trustee Dave Tegeler said Wednesday.
Board members continued to discuss potential amendments to the village’s current solar ordinance, including one that would regulate solar panel systems based on the size of the unit rather than its total wattage. The current ordinance limits residential solar wattage to 25 kilowatts while commercial systems are limited to 75 kilowatts. Additionally, the ordinance doesn’t allow any residential ground mounts.
Also during the meeting, the board heard from Ryan and Mary Spencer, who have expressed interest in opening a restaurant in the village.
They told the board they would first need to pay to extend the sewer line at the property before they could move forward with their plans. They asked the board if they would consider allocating some of the village’s Tax Increment Financing funds for the project even though the planned location for the restaurant lies beyond the village’s TIF District.
“We’re doing it to make the community a little bit better,” Mary Spencer said.
“We’re going to pay for it; you guys are gonna own it, and you guys are going to get the sewer fees that come off of it, forever,” Ryan Spencer said.
The board said they would need to revisit the matter before taking any action.
“We haven’t decided yet whether or not we’ll use TIF funds to pay for all or part of that. We can only go so far,” Repking said.
“I don’t think the village has ruled it out by no means,” Tegeler said.
Shannon Woodard from Connor & Conner said he could help them look into possible grants for the project.
In an effort to reduce the speed of traffic that has been recently rerouted through the village due to ongoing construction on Interstate 70, the village agreed to purchase two new flashing speed signs Wednesday to place on the east and west side of the village. The signs cost $3,995 each and will be provided by Decatur Electronics.
“It’s got to be after the 35 sign somewhere,” Zerrusen said, referencing the 35 mph speed limit signs vehicles pass as they enter the village.
Additionally, the board voted to take further legal action after discussing a property at 611 West Main Street.
The property has two vacant trailers and the village asked the owner to clean up the property, but little-to-no progress has been made since an extension to do so was granted by the village in March.
In other matters, the board:
• Accepted a bid from Followell Construction for the village’s North Plum Street Sewer extension project.
• Adopted an ordinance appointing village employees for the 2024 fiscal year.
• Accepted an estimate from Premier Fire and Security in the amount of $9,900 for a security system that will allow Teutopolis Village Clerk Amy Vahling to better control accessibility to the Teutopolis Village Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.