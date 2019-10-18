Newton determined to not put forth another dismal performance against Teutopolis like the one that resulted in a 6-0 thrashing a little more than two weeks ago, came out and held possession of the ball for the majority of the first half. The aggressive play only lasted for so long as Teutopolis scored two late first half goals en route to a 3-1 Class 1A Teutopolis regional championship.
At 18:19 of the first half, Teutopolis’ Alex Deters was sent off with a yellow card for dangerous play.
“It was an aggressive game on both sides. It was an intense game on both sides of the ball. It was rough,” Teutopolis hard coach Aaron Wendt said. “At some points, we were overly aggressive but that’s the game.”
With 12 minutes left to play in the first half and the Eagles dominating time of possession, Teutopolis’s Derek Deters placed a header up and over the outstretched arms of Newton goalkeeper Noah Wright giving the Shoes a 1-0 lead.
“It was an excellent worked goal. The ball work was awesome,” said Wendt. “We were composed in front of the goal. It was great.”
Teutopolis came right back with just under four minutes left in the half with an Alex Deters goal at the goal line from a direct kick giving the Shoes a 2-0 halftime lead.
“We knew we were going to get beat up in the midfield against them,” Newton head coach Matt Creadore said. “They’re good in the middle. We knew if we could take the first third of the field we could beat their defense. We were getting some good looks, but it(the first goal) just took some wind out of our sails.”
Newton got on the scoreboard shortly after the second half begun on a Carder Reich goal. That was the only score the Eagles could muster.
“We weren’t getting the production up front. Most of our goals have come from number five (Ross Farley). We knew they were going to cover him up. They had three on him at one point,” Creadore said. “Their wings in the middle were so good. We couldn’t get anything forward enough. When we did get something forward enough was so big we had to trap it...”
Less than four minutes into the second half, Teutopolis’ Linus Tanneryd made it 3-1 on a penalty kick.
Within a span of six minutes midway through the second half, Newton’s Griffin Smith was given two yellow cards and was removed from the game.
“I dont think the first one was actually wrong. I think they(the officials) just looked at it wrong. The second one was out of frustration,” Creadore said. “Was it a red? I don’t know. These are some of the better refs we’ve had.”
Creadore said they had a great season. They finish the year at 16-5-1.
“We’re young. It was a good year.”
Wendt attributes the close scoring to Newton being mentally ready.
“They pushed us to the limit. They really closed down our space twenty-yards from the goal. That was the big difference,” Wendt said. “Our chances were a lot fewer in this game than the previous game. They were mentally ready and focused defensively. They locked down Alex Deters really well. We weren’t as sharp in the midfield. Our passing was sloppy; they did a great job of defending us.”
Teutopolis will play the winner of Saturday’s Riverton regional matchup between Riverton and Pleasant Plains at Sacred Heart Griffin Tuesday at 6:30PM for a seat in the sectional championship match.
Wendt predicts the Shoes will face Riverton since they’ve beaten Pleasant Plains twice this year, 3-0 and 3-2.
“They have a kid that scored 40 goals and another on 16,” Wendt said. “They have some firepower. A lot of good people on the ball. We’ll have to be sharp defensively.”
