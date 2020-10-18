There may be a new sport coming to Teutopolis.
On Monday evening’s Teutopolis School Board Agenda, item VII is listed as “consider the Establishment of an Exploratory Committe for formulation of a THS Football Program.”
It remains unclear how quickly the board and committee would act to get a team in place, as well as if there are any motives due to the Wooden Shoes joining the Apollo Conference for this school year due to the Wooden Shoes being an independent, needing the guaranteed conference games for COVID-19 related reasons.
This story will be updated.
