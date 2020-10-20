The subject of football was broached Monday at the Teutopolis Community School District #50 Board of Education meeting Monday.
The item was the seventh item on the agenda for the evening, phrased as “consider the establishment of an exploratory committee for formulation of a Teutopolis High School football program.”
When Teutopolis Superintendent Matt Sturgeon brought up the subject, it was at first met with over 20 seconds of silence.
The board elected not to put together a formal committee on the matter, which would require to follow the Open Meetings Act; 48 hours posting notification of a meeting, public participation in those meetings, official minutes and official reports back to the BOE.
The board was not ready to take that formal step and instead Superintendent Sturgeon and Teutopolis Athletic Director Laurie Thompson will pursuit preliminary information to prepare for the board.
“I think that’s probably a good place to start,” Teutopolis Athletic Director Laurie Thompson said. “We’ll investigate the information, compile it and bring back a wealth of it, that way we can make some good decisions.”
Those items would include timeline, facility needs, personnel consideration, equipment needs, insurance and liability, scheduling and conference considerations, associated costs, potential student interest and the potential of establishing a junior high program or program with the park district to better prepare students to participate at the high school level.
This is just the start of what could be a long process depending on the board’s action on the topic going forward after the information is presented, which could be awhile with all of the information needed to make an informed decision.
“It’s going to take a little while. There’s going to be a lot of information we’ll have to gather,” Thompson said. “We’re starting the conversation and then we’ll see where it takes us from there.”
Some of the preliminary concerns that were raised were whether or not THS has the number of kids a football program demands, as well as where the funding would come from. But the board will decide on such concerns after the preliminary information is gathered and presented.
With everything regarding the virus that is dealt with on a day-to-day basis, board president Brad Koester to keep what’s important first.
“I think our focus needs to be on the COVID and education first,” Koester said.
