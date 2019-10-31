TEUTOPOLIS — Teachers in Teutopolis dressed up as dominoes this year for Halloween.
“We always dress up for Halloween,” said Karen Smith, a junior high teacher. “So we decided it would be funny to have the principal, Mr. Drees, dress up as the pizza.”
Principal Pat Drees decided to take that a step further and treat his students to pizza for lunch that day. Taneal Einhorn, an eighth grader, said she was excited about the surprise pizza lunch.
Isabel Zerrusen knew something was going on but didn’t realize that the surprise was for the students.
“We smelled the pizza down the hallway but thought it was just for the teachers,” she said. “It makes the day more special.”
George Habing, a seventh grader, was happy because he wasn’t interested in the normal lunch menu that day.
“I had no idea we were getting pizza today,” he said.
Every year Drees treats the students to pizza around Christmastime, but this is the first time he has done so spontaneously during the year.
Junior high teacher Jeannie Gaddis said Drees likes to make school and junior high exciting for his students, who she said were excited about the surprise pizza lunch.
Besides the pizza surprise lunch, students were also allowed to dress in their costumes that day and students were acknowledged in individual and group rounds for the best costumes.
