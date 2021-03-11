In a special meeting held in the gymnasium at Teutopolis Grade School Monday evening, the Teutopolis School Board voted 5-2 against changing the current guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Health and the Illinois High School Association.
This vote came after emotional testimony and comments from those in the community impacted by the fan attendance being limited to 50 people for athletic events, including parents of those athletes, as well as former athletes and current band members.
Since FFA falls under similar extra-curricular guidelines, their annual banquet has been impacted as well.
After the emotional testimony, Superintendent Matt Sturgeon explained that, after going to the District's legal counsel, that if he and school board members approved something like what was being proposed that goes against both federal and state guidelines, that not only could the District be sued, but the individual members on the board could be sued as private citizens as well.
Superintendent Sturgeon also noted that he had reached out to the remaining teams and districts that Teutopolis still had to play in both boys and girls basketball informing them of the possibility of potential changes being made in terms of in-person attendance, and one school said that if the motion had passed, they would not send their athletes to Teutopolis to take part in said athletic event.
This meeting came the same day the IHSA announced a change in attendance for outdoor sports from 50 people to 20 percent venue capacity for sports like soccer, football, baseball and softball.
“We have been adamant in our discussions with IDPH that we believe we can safely and responsibly expand spectator guidelines without risking the general public to greater exposure to COVID-19," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. "This felt like a commonsense change, especially as we evaluated collegiate and pro sport spectator guidelines in the state, and are happy for the student-athletes who will be participating in IHSA outdoor sports this spring and summer, as well as for their families and friends.”
