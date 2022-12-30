Teutopolis Knights of Columbus scholarships
The Teutopolis Knights of Columbus Council #2874 will award three $1,000 scholarships in 2023. The scholarships are awarded in memory of James Burford and Dr. F.L. Weber, known in this area for their community spirit and charitable activities.
Since 1984, the beginning of the program, over $114,000 has been given to scholarship winners. The program is funded by various K of C activities, including the Friday night buffet, bingo & pull-tab program, recycling aluminum cans, and other fund-raising activities.
This award is open to any high school student, son or daughter of a member, living or deceased, of the Teutopolis Knights of Columbus Council #2874. Applications are available in the guidance office at area high schools. Applications are due by Feb. 28, 2023.
For more information, contact your school counselor or Kevin Niemerg at kevniemerg@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.