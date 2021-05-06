Despite some shaky weather prior to first pitch, the Teutopolis Lady Shoes put forth a strong showing Thursday, defeating the Dieterich Movin’ Maroons 10-0 in five innings.
Five of those runs came in the bottom of the first. Emily Konkel got aboard on a single and was able to steal second and third before coming in to score on an error to go up 1-0.
Olivia Copple courtesy-ran for Tia Probst and stole second before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Three pitches later, Copple was able to score on another wild pitch before Lexie Niebrugge singled to center.
After Niebrugge stole second, Kaylee Niebrugge tripled to center to score Niebrugge. After Lexie Niebrugge stole second, a single from Estella Mette scored her to make it 4-0.
Mette stole second before a ground out to third made it two outs in the inning. A single from Anna Buhnerkempe scored Mette to make it 5-0 after one.
Tia Probst truck out the side in order in the top of the second.
Dieterich was able to get a pair of runners aboard when Courtney Brummer was hit by a pitch and Madilyn Brummer drew a 2-out walk, but weren’t able to capitalize.
Lexie Niebrugge led off the bottom of the third with a home run to left to increase the lead to 6-0. The Lady Shoes put a pair of runners on when Mette reached on an error and Danielle Sarchet singled on a bunt, but Dieterich was able to avert danger, getting consecutive pop outs to end the inning.
After Courtney Gibson retired the side in order in the top of the fourth, including a pair of strikeouts, the Lady Shoes looked to further increase the lead when Emily Konkel singled on a ground ball and advanced to third on an error. A ground out from Gibson was able to score Konkel to make it 7-0.
Mette drew a walk with one out in the bottom of the fifth after working the count full. Mette was able to move into scoring position on a passed ball. With two outs, Buhnerkempe singled to bring in Mette and make it 8-0.
With a runner on and two outs, Mallory Stone hit a 2-run shot to left to walk it off with a win via the 10-run rule.
The Lady Shoes will look to continue the plentiful scoring when they take on St. Anthony Friday at 7 p.m.
Paris 4, St. Anthony 2
The St. Anthony Bulldogs saw their double-digit scoring streak of two games come to an end in a loss to Paris Wednesday.
The score was tied at zero going into the top of the third.
After the first two batters of the inning were retired quickly, Cameron Rios and Addie Wernsing came up with a pair of 2-out singles.
With Lucy Fearday at the plate she singled on a 1-0 pitch to center, scoring Rios and Wernsing, but Fearday was thrown out trying to leg out a double.
But the Tigers quickly responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Bulldogs faced two runners on with two outs and almost averted the danger, but an error on a ground ball allowed both runners to score to make it 4-2.
In the top of the sixth, Fearday got aboard with a 1-out double, but was unable to come in to score after two consecutive pop outs.
Looking to stay alive and needing two runs in the top of the seventh, the Bulldogs went down in order, snapping their five-game winning streak.
Baseball
St. Anthony 11, Newton 4
The St. Anthony Bulldogs used early scoring, as well as a five-run fifth inning to help defeat the Newton Eagles Wednesday.
Colton Fearday and Eli Moore both homered for the Bulldogs, while Fearday also doubled in the contest.
Fearday’s two RBIs were tied with Angelo Mendella’s two for the team lead on the afternoon.
Logan Antrim, Will Hoene, Brody Niebrugge and Mendella each doubled in the contest.
Antrim earned the win on the mound, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out eight.
For the Eagles, Will Geier, Mason Mulvey, Ross Farley and Mason Schafer each drove in a run.
Neoga 8, Dieterich 3
The Neoga Indians defeated the Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich Wednesday.
Both teams totaled 11 hits in the contest.
Neoga’s Nate Lacy had a day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Isaac Walk went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, while Adam Fearday drove in a run as well.
Treyton Vaughn was 3-for-4 with three singles and three runs scored.
Luke Romack earned the win on the mound, allowing just one run over six innings while striking out three.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Seth Bushur was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Garrett Niebrugge was 3-for-4 with three singles.
Matthew Hunzinger was 2-for-4 with a double, while Pete Britton doubled as well.
South Central 9, Altamont 2
The South Central Cougars used a pair of four-run innings in the sixth and seventh innings to defeat Altamont Wednesday.
Beau Jolliff was 2-for-3 on the day with a double and two RBI. Brandt Hiestand was 1-for-2 with two RBI.
Hunter Cripe and Spencer Johannes each drove in one run.
Chase Dodson earned the win on the mound, going 6 2/3 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out 12.
For the Indians, Mason Robinson doubled and drove in both of Altamont’s runs.
