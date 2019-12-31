A story on Tuesday highlighting the efforst of local athletes in 2019 omitted two important accomplishments.
Teutopolis High School athletics had its share of talented teams and individuals take the Wooden Shoes to the top throughout 2019. Two of those individuals earned top marks this year in field events at the IHSA Class 1A state level. Claire Bushur and Joe Kingery each were the state champions in discus. Bushur also earned second in shot put.
Bushur earned first place with a discus throw of 133' 10", earning her 10 points. In shot put, Bushur threw 44' 03.75", earning her eight points.
Kingery threw for 179' 10" for his winning throw, earning him 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.