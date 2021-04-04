Teutopolis (3-5-1) faced a heavily talented Mt. Zion (5-0-2) soccer team that maintained ball possession for the majority of the match in a 5-0 Wooden Shoes loss to the Braves Saturday morning.
“We just came out really flat today,” Teutopolis head coach Aaron Wendt said. “Mt. Zion is just an excellent team and they have a lot of skilled players and experienced guys.”
The Wooden Shoes host Lincoln Monday at 430PM.
Mt. Zion possessed the ball for much of the first half in Teutopolis’ half only to get one score from it. The Braves got on the board at 22:56 with a Kameron Clark goal while Teutopolis goalkeeper Mitchell Haller was out of position from defending a previous shot.
“We’re short on experience this year and it really showed. Kids weren’t ready for what they had. We played as a really good defensive unit against Mahomet-Seymour the first half Thursday, and today we had little effort, little communication and just let them do what they wanted. We paid for it.”
Mt. Zion had another point blank scoring chance at 6:46 as Derek Austin took a shot that hit Haller in the chest Austin attempted another shot, after the intial one rebounded to him, but Haller managed to control the ball.
The Braves took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
“For us, it’s just been a matter of scoring goals. We’ve outpossessed teams and controlled the ball but we don’t get to see much out of it kind of like 1-0 at halftime here,” Mt. Zion head coach Jonathan Moore said. It’s good to see the ball go in the net and it gets contagious. It just picks our spirits up.”
Teutopolis’ scoring chances were few and far between on a day the Braves controlled the pitch.
“At halftime I told them we needed to step up pressing, communicating, and defend as a unit. They’re skilled enough that one-on-one defending that we weren’t going to win those battles,” Wendt said. “We had to defend as a team.”
Teutopolis’ Ethan Thoele had a clear shot on goal at the 39 minute mark in the second half, their best opportunity of the match, but Mt. Zion goalkeeper Jake Scherer collected the shot.
“They definitely played the first part of the second half a lot better – more defensively minded. We made some adjustments to our formation that I think it helped out. Towards the end there, we just got caught watching the ball and gassed. That’s been our weak point this year, our stamina.”
Mt. Zion’s Jonthan Oliger scored back to back goals – at the 32 and 23 minute marks – the second landing cleanly in the bottom left corner of the net who led all players with 10 shots on goal extending the Braves lead to 3-0.
“Johnny is a force. He’s quick. He’s strong. He can score in spurts. He’ll have two, three goals in ten minutes. He’s something defenders have to focus on. He’s hard to keep in front of you,” Moore said.
The Braves scored again at the 4:29 mark on a Logan Shumaker shot that found itself in the bottom left corner of the net.
“We just haven’t gotten to that point where we’re in shape where we were in years past. A lot less preparation went into this season,” Wendt said. “ It’s ending quick and I told the boys ‘We have a lot of work to do in the off-season’ between now and the fall when this season ends to get to that point.”
The Braves capped the scoring at 5-0 with 41 seconds left when Brock Kennell took a cross field pass from the left side and slid towards the right goal post to redirect the ball into the left side of the net.
“We moved the ball well today,” Moore said. “In the second half, it was nice to see some goals come out of it. The wind helped a little bit but you know we’re pretty happy with how we played today.”
Wendt said a positive note the team can take out of the match is seeing the skill level the players can achieve.
“The good thing about playing in the Apollo is that we’ve seen Mahomet twice and Mt. Zion twice who are really quality teams that we don’t get to see in our normal year,” Wendt said. “The young kids can see high level soccer in those teams and work towards that so when they’re seniors they can play at that high level. And hopefully we can build experience and knowledge in the game.”
