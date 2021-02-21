Both the Teutopolis boys and girls basketball teams earned wins over Meridian Saturday.
The girls team dominated Meridian from the beginning, earning a lopsided 58-13 victory.
Lexie Niebrugge led all scorers with 22 points, including six triples. Four of her threes came in the third quarter. She also had two rebounds and three steals to add to her stat line.
Grace Tegeler scored eight points, while Emily Konkel and Kaitlyn Schumacher each scored six. Schumacher also had eight rebounds, three steals and four assists. Konkel had two rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Zoe Cremens scored five, while Katie Kremer had four. Isabella Hardiek scored three, while Summer Wall and Kaylee Niebrugge each scored two.
The boys team earned a 74-59 victory, with Evan Wermert leading the Wooden Shoes with 23 points, having six makes from the field, as well as three from long range and two at the free throw line. He also had 11 rebounds to give him a double-double and added five assists.
Jordan Hardiek added 17 points and a pair of threes, while Evan Addis added 10 with two makes from deep.
Matthew Deters scored nine points, while Max Niebrugge scored six, had five rebounds and six assists. James Niebrugge scored four, Caleb Siemer added three while Kayden Althoff scored two.
Both Altamont basketball teams earned wins over Newton Saturday.
The girls earned a 62-38 victory, with Grace Nelson scoring 28 points to lead all scorers. Brooke Runge scored 13 and Peyton Osteen scored 10.
Kim Brummer and Remi Miller each scored four while Taylor Mette scored three.
The boys team earned a 54-43 win over the Eagles.
Kaden Eirhart led all scorers with 23 points, while Brennyn Abendroth scored 13. Noah Klimpel added 10.
Jerod Ruffner and Tyler Robbins each scored three, while Eric Kollman scored two.
For the Eagles, Aaron Einhorn led the team with 16 points. Evan Schafer scored nine, Ben Meinhart scored eight, Mason Schafer four, Mitchell Zumbahlen and Collin Dorsey three.
The Dieterich girls team fell to Flora Saturday 40-19.
Cortney Brummer scored 12 points. Miley Britton and Olivia Brummer each scored two. Ruby Westendorf and Eva Meinhart each scored one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.