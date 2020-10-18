The Teutopolis Lady Shoes took first place at the IHSA Class 1A St. Anthony Sectional Saturday at Community Park, led by the doubles team of juniors Macy Probst and Isabelle Hemmen and a second place finish from Grace Hoene in singles.
“I was really proud of the way that the girls have grown throughout the season,” Teutopolis head coach Allison Vogt said. “They have a lot to be proud of regardless of the outcome. I’m really proud of Macy and Isabelle getting the win.
“Grace fought hard the whole time. We had a strong No. 1 in Diana Mossman last year, and she stepped up and was that go-to singles player for us this year.”
After defeating the doubles team of Eva Richardson and Gwendalyn Eckerty of Casey-Westfield 6-1, 6-4.
The two faced a familiar foe in the doubles of team of seniors Allison Kowalke and Caroline McDevitt of St. Anthony High School.
“Going into the match, I expected it to be intense and high-paced,” Macy Probst said. “It’s how we both like to play and we both like to hit hard shots. I was expecting good competition.”
Allison Kowalke was also aware of of the tough match that faced them.
“We definitely had to try a little bit harder since we knew they always play good in sectionals and are able to keep the ball in play,” Kowalke said. “We knew we had to have fun and try our best.”
“We needed to watch out alleys and get our serves in,” Hemmen said. “We know what to do and we both work really well together.”
The pair prevailed over the Lady Bulldogs 6-0, 6-1. While there is no state tournament next week as would normally follow the sectional round, Probst and Hemmen will have the chance to come back next year and protect what was an undefeated doubles season with the state tournament being in their sites from the first day.
“I’m definitely thankful we got this far,” said Probst. “We weren’t even sure if we were going to have a first match. We’re kind of mad and disappointed because I feel like we could’ve made a dent at state.”
“Knowing it could’ve gotten shut down at any point, we just pushed hard and tried to get better every chance we could get,” said Hemmen.
Probst, who also took first place at the Apollo Conference Tournament for No. 1 singles, said there was no decision to be made as to whether she would play in singles or double in the sectional.
“I didn’t even have to think about it, doubles is my life,” Probst said. “I love doubles and I love [Hemmen]. We work well together.”
In singles play, freshman Emily Kowalke defeated Teutopolis’ Hoene 6-2, 6-4.
Kowalke was familiar with Hoene, as the three had played three times entering Saturday’s matchup, with Hoene taking all three.
But the fourth time proved to be the charm, with the freshman Lady Bulldog prevailing in what is likely to be one of many big match wins she will have over her career.
“It feels pretty good,” Emily Kowalke said. “I had lost to Grace three times, but this time I came back and won. I wanted to be more on the offensive than defensive, because I knew she could move me around. I stuck with it and did better than last time.”
“I kept telling [Emily] that ‘if you play your game, you’re going to win.’” said St. Anthony head coach Darlene Esker. “I think we finally got her into playing her own game and she actually won, because she was very scared to meet the opponent that had already beat her.
“She was getting to the ball, planting and know where she was going rather than making a quick shot. That’s another thing we had been working on it. She was leading the points rather than trying to be on defense all of the time. It’s hard to play defense, especially with the win.”
Effingham’s Riley Arend took fourth place after falling to Hoene in a hard fought match 4-6, 3-6 in the semifinal and to Paris High School’s Kendall Mathews in the third place game.
“I had never made it to state before, so it stinks that there’s no state since it’s my first year making it,” Arend said. “But I’m just glad I made it this far so I’m happy with my season. I definitely played better in my first match today. I kind of broke in my second match because I was so upset and I was in my head. But I’d say I had a pretty good season.”
“Riley set a good example about hard work and dedication,” said Effingham head coach Erik Williamson. “But we set the goal to get to today and she got there. It’s bittersweet that due to the circumstances there isn’t anything next weekend. I’m proud of her and she played a whale of a match against Teutopolis. It took a lot out of her. She put everything she had into that one and sometimes those close ones are hard to overcome.”
One thing that all of the area coaches agreed on was just how strong this sectional is year in and year out.
“I feel like a lot of people don’t realize or give credit to the programs we have in the area,” Vogt said. “We have a lot of teams that come to this sectional that have historically great programs. A lot of them are at the top of their game over the last several years.
“This one really means a lot to us. It’s been a great season for a lot of teams that were hear today. I think we definitely made a statement and people are starting to pay more attention to southern sectionals and especially this one.”
“I’ve taken someone to state roughly the last 10 years,” E. sker said. “Last year we got fifth in state, before that eighth and the year before that sixth. You don’t do that unless you’re coming from any other regional, because all the other teams are pretty much Chicago teams or University school teams.”
St. Anthony took second in the sectional with 18 points, while Effingham took fourth with 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.