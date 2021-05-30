The Effingham and Teutopolis baseball and softball teams each played doubleheaders on Saturday, with T-town sweeping the baseball slate while the schools split in the softball match-ups.
Teutopolis 3, Effingham 2
Both teams were strong on the pitcher’s mound, but Teutopolis was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Effingham.
Jackson Lee started the game for Effingham and recorded six outs.
Effingham got things moving in the first inning, when Lee hit a solo homer.
In the bottom of the first inning, Teutopolis tied things up at one when Evan Wermert doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
Teutopolis pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. In the third Andrew Niebrugge singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
Evan Addis led the Teutopolis to victory on the mound. The hurler surrendered two runs on three hits over five and a third innings, striking out nine and walking one. Niebrugge threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen. Niebrugge recorded the last five outs to earn the save for Teutopolis.
Brayden Pals took the loss for Effingham. The hurler surrendered two runs on two hits over two innings, striking out one.
Lee started the game for Effingham Hearts Varsity. Lee allowed two hits and one run over two innings, striking out four and walking zero
Effingham smacked one home run on the day. Lee went for the long ball in the first inning.
Lee went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Effingham in hits.
Niebrugge led Teutopolis with two hits in three at bats.
Teutopolis, 7 Effingham 5
Teutopolis fired up the offense in the first inning. Evan Wermert drove in one when Wermert singled.
After Effingham scored two runs in the top of the fifth, Teutopolis answered with two of their own.
Effingham scored when Jackson Lee singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run and Max Hardiek singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Teutopolis then answered when Hayden Ruholl doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run and Cade Buehnerkemper singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
Teutopolis pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning. In the third Wermert singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run, Derek Konkel singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run, Ruholl singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, and Gauge Massey threw a wild pitch allowing one run across the plate for Teutopolis.
Andrew Niebrugge took the win for Teutopolis. The bulldog went two innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out two and walking zero. Dylan Pruemer, Ruholl, and Konkel all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.
Kalen Reardon took the loss for Effingham. The hurler allowed seven hits and five runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two.
Effingham tallied seven hits on the day. Lee and Dylan Cunningham each managed multiple hits for Effingham. Cunningham and Lee all had two hits to lead Effingham. Effingham didn’t commit a single error in the field. Cunningham had the most chances in the field with seven.
Teutopolis collected nine hits. Wermert and Ruholl each racked up multiple hits for Teutopolis. Teutopolis was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Konkel had the most chances in the field with seven.
Softball
Effingham won the first game 6-5.
Jaidi Davis pitched a complete game for Effingham, allowing four earned runs on seven hits, walking four and striking out two.
Tia Probst also pitched a complete game in the loss, allowing six earned runs on eight hits, walking three and striking out four.
Emma Hardiek and Riley Cunningham hit homers for Effingham.
Teutopolis won the second game 12-6.
Courtney Gibson pitched for T-town, allowing four earned runs on five hits, walking six and striking out two.
Riley Cunningham started the game for Effingham, allowing 10 earned runs in 4-2/3 innings on seven hits, 10 walks and three strikeouts. Taylor Armstrong pitched two innings, giving up five hits, a run and striking out one.
