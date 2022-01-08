John Niebrugge knew his team was bound to find its groove. It just took them 16 minutes to find it.
Despite trailing by 14 points at halftime and receiving minimal production on offense, Altamont never got overwhelmed in its 52-47 win over Dieterich Friday night.
Instead, all the Indians did was use the break as a reset button, and it worked.
"At halftime, we told them, 'Boys, we're getting good shots, we're getting open looks, you just have to knock them down eventually, so keep shooting, get a stop,' and the boys didn't get overwhelmed,” Niebrugge said. “They just kept doing what we do."
Altamont opened the second half on a 16-0 run -- after the Movin’ Maroons scored the first field goal of the frame -- to tie the game at 28.
Mason Robinson paced the team in the period, scoring eight third-quarter points en route to a 20-point night while coming up with two of the biggest plays toward the end of the game, as well.
With 57 seconds left in the fourth, Robinson hit a three from the top-of-the-arc to give the Indians their first lead of the game at 47-44.
"It was the momentum shift," said Robinson of his shot. "It turned us back to where we knew we could get the game, and I knew that when I got [Pete] Britton to jump on the pump fake, I knew I was going to shoot it, and I buried it."
Then, with under 20 seconds to go, Robinson came up with the biggest defensive stop of the contest when he drew a charge on Dieterich's Andrew Lidy that pointed the possession arrow back in favor of the Indians and forced the Movin' Maroons to foul.
"Honestly, it was kind of a risky move with four fouls, I'm not going to lie, but I knew where I was on the court," Robinson said. "I knew I was set, and Jared [Hammer] did a great job of forcing him into me so that I could just stand there and take it."
Altamont went on to make one of their two foul shots to make it a four-point game and all but end the contest.
Overall, for Dieterich, each half painted a different picture.
In the first half, everything went right for the hosts, while, in the second, it was the opposite.
"We had a lot of confidence coming into this," Movin' Maroons head coach Brent Bohnhoff said. "We felt like we had a good game plan against them. We knew they would pressure us, and we knew we should get open shots if they pressured us like we thought they would. We spread them out pretty well in the first half, and we were making the extra pass and making good cuts, and everything looked good."
Dieterich hit six of their 10 made three-pointers in the first to go along with a pair of extended runs that helped space the margin out in their favor.
However, it wasn't enough, as the Indians went from scoring only 12 points to outscoring the Movin' Maroons 40-21 in the second.
"We struggle sometimes scoring, but our defense is always there," Niebrugge said. "I don't know how many people have scored 50 on us this year, but we're trying to figure some things out offensively. Getting third at Sesser was a good thing, beating [Dieterich] here, but I think, this year, there are good teams everywhere.
"Every night is going to be a dog fight."
UP NEXT
Altamont hosts Central A&M Tuesday night, while Dieterich doesn't play again until Friday night when they host South Central.
