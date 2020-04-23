Strasburg boasts over 1,000 gnomes

COVID-19 might be keeping Strasburg residents in their homes, but villagers have kept busy adorning their yards with garden gnomes.
The deadline for the 2020 Strasburg Gnome Census was April 13. At that time, the count was 1,294 or nearly a 320 percent increase over the 2010 count of 405 gnomes. Since then, gnomes have come out their winter hibernation and the number has now grown to more than 1,399 gnomes in town.
“The gnome has been a good mascot for our town. I know travelers who have heard of us and drive through to look for them,” said Mayor Cinda Held. “If you have a gnome, please display it this spring!”
Strasburg, which currently has a population of 450 residents, adopted the gnome as its village mascot in 2008. Since then, the gnomes have cropped up throughout town at nearly every business and home. The trend has even inspired a wine by a local winery.
The village hosted a Facebook contest for residents to guess the correct number of gnomes. The guesses ranged from a few hundred to almost 1,000. The winner with a guess of 925 was Jane Giertz, resident and gnome enthusiast. Jane has a collection of 400-plus gnomes and looks for them in other states when she travels.
For her winning guess, Giertz was presented with a box of neon-colored gnome Christmas ornaments.
