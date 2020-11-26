CHICAGO — Illinois approached 12,000 deaths from COVID-19 with the addition of 131 new fatalities reported Thursday, state health officials said.
The 131 newly reported deaths gave the state 11,963 deaths amid the ongoing pandemic, officials said.
The deaths include four women from Effingham County — one her 70s, two in their 80s and one in her 90s that were reported Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Effingham County Health Department also received notice of 75 new positive test results in the county on Tuesday and 52 on Wednesday. Residents testing positive range in age from younger than age 10 to 70s.
Meanwhile, the state announced 12,022 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of known infections in Illinois to 697,489, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.
Department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the first sign of a post-Thanksgiving wave of coronavirus infections would arise in cases within the next week or two. That could be followed by a new surge in hospitalizations and deaths, she said.
Illinois’ seven-day positivity rate dropped slightly, falling to 10.3% from 10.6% the day before. Thursday’s decline marked the seventh day in which the positivity rate had fallen in the last nine days, after rising rapidly over the past month. Illinois Region 6 test rolling seven-day positivity rate also fell slightly to 13.1% through Nov. 22, while Effingham County’s jumped slightly to 19.1% for the same period.
The state continued to experience large numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations: 6,032 patients in Illinois hospitals, with 1,224 of those patients in intensive care unit beds and 724 on ventilators.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker had said recent statistics offered a “glimmer of hope” in the state’s battle to slow the spread of the virus.
The Daily News contributed to this story.
