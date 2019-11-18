While there were no area teams competing in the IHSA state volleyball finals, there were teams there that had area connections. Norris City, who took out Altamont in the super-sectional, finished fourth in 1A while Newark took home the title. Breese Mater Dei, who was in the Crossroads Classic here, played in two of the more exciting matches of the weekend. The Knights got by St. Joseph-Ogden in tight three set semi-final, then lost to Decatur St. Teresa in an oh-so-close 2A final 25-22, 26-24.
Another Classic team, Normal University High, finished fourth in the 3A but kept it close all the way scoring 20 or more points in all four of the sets they lost. Sterling won that bracket for the second year in a row. In 4A there were no area connections and it was perennial national power Benet Academy taking home the title.
In Missouri the Hermann Bearcats, who have played in every Classic since the beginning, won their fourteenth 2A state title. No other school in Missouri, in any class, has won that many.
