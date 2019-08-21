“God’s Word is Our Great Heritage” Psalm 119:111 is the theme for the 150th year celebration of the congregation of St. Paul (Blue Point) Lutheran Church, located northeast of Altamont at 14026 N. 500th Street. The 150th Education Service will be Sunday, August 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with the current pastor, Rev. David Speers, conducting the service. Honoring the congregation’s heritage, men may sit on one side of the aisle and women on the other. Those attending the celebration may dress in period costumes or wear their 150th anniversary shirt or dress casually. Former members and friends, especially former teachers and students of Blue Point Lutheran School are invited.
The annual church picnic will be a catered meal at noon in the parish hall. Starting about 1:30 p.m. traditional church picnic games will be enjoyed on the church property. Reservations for the meal should be made prior to August 21st by phoning or texting, Deb Ohnesorge at (217) 246-5825.
In the 1860’s families from northeastern Germany settled on farmland northeast of what would be the city of Altamont in 1871. The constitution was adopted for St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Blue Point in 1869. Many members of the congregation are descendants of the thirty-one founding fathers. The first pastor, Rev. Heiniger, also served as teacher. In 1879 the first church building was moved and become the school. The 1879 church building has served as congregation for 140 years. In 1910 a one room school was built on between the church and the cemetery. The first full-time teacher was called in 1918. In 1973 St. Paul (Blue Point) and Immanuel, Altamont, formed the Altamont Lutheran Interparish School. Today kindergarten through eighth grade members of St. Paul continue to receive a Christian Education at A.L.I.S. The Blue Point School building was torn down in 1995 when construction of the parish hall began.
In honor of the 150 years of the congregation, the church sanctuary was redecorated and new pews installed. The sacristy was remodeled. Members removed the chimney on east side of church. New exterior siding was installed. Volunteers removed the old landscaping and added new plants. Many members and friends donated their time, talent, and treasure to preserve the historic rural church.
Two hundred fifty members and guests attended the first 150th Anniversary Service on June 2, 2019. The speakers for that service were: Rev. Mark Witte, Senior Pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe, Wisconsin and Rev. David Witte, Assistant Pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Little Rock, Arkansas. Their mother, Marcia Wachtel Witte, was the guest organist. She is the daughter of the late Kenneth and Betty Wachtel and a descendant of one of the thirty-one founding fathers of the congregation.
The 150th Anniversary Reformation Service will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. The speaker will be Dr. Dale A. Meyer, President of Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Missouri. Lunch will be served after the service. Former members and guests are invited to attend and enjoy an informal reunion and homecoming.
