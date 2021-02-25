St. Elmo/Brownstown Eagles High School Basketball Roster

#Name Year Pos. Height Weight 
Quinton Logan 11 5-10 150 
David Stine 12 5-5 125 
11 Jarrett Pasley 10 5-11 125 
13 Gavyn Smith 11 5-10 155 
14 Lukas Miller 11 5-10 160 
20 Brady Maxey 11 5-11 185 
22 Jace McWhorter12 6-3 140 
23 Wyatt Stine 10 5-10 130 
24 Ean Forbus 12 5-10 145 
25 Romain Hoet 12 5-11 140 
30 Caleb Campbell 10 6-1 170 
34 Alex Higgs 12 5-9 195 
35 Carl Brauer 12 5-9 185 
 St. Elmo/Brownstown Eagles Schedule
Date Opponent Time
2/5 @ Altamont L 55-23N/A 
2/6 VS Martinsville W 52-39 N/A 
2/9 VS Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City W 60-50 N/A 
2/12 @ Neoga L 41-28 N/A 
2/19 @ St. Anthony L 62-30 N/A 
2/20 @ North Clay L 55-39 N/A 
2/22 VS Patoka L 43-34 N/A 
2/23 VS Dieterich L 57-39 N/A 
2/26 @ Mulberry Grove  7:30 p.m. 
2/27 VS Hutsonville/Palestine 5:30 p.m. 
3/2 VS South Central 7:45 p.m. 
3/3 VS Oblong 7:30 p.m. 
3/5 VS Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 8 p.m. 
3/6 VS Ramsey 2 p.m. 
3/9 Opponent TBD TBA 
3/12 Opponent TBD TBA 

