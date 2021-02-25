St. Elmo/Brownstown Eagles High School Basketball Roster
|#
|Name
|Year
|Pos.
|Height
|Weight
|2
|Quinton Logan
|11
|F
|5-10
|150
|3
|David Stine
|12
|G
|5-5
|125
|11
|Jarrett Pasley
|10
|G
|5-11
|125
|13
|Gavyn Smith
|11
|G
|5-10
|155
|14
|Lukas Miller
|11
|F
|5-10
|160
|20
|Brady Maxey
|11
|G
|5-11
|185
|22
|Jace McWhorter
|12
|F
|6-3
|140
|23
|Wyatt Stine
|10
|G
|5-10
|130
|24
|Ean Forbus
|12
|G
|5-10
|145
|25
|Romain Hoet
|12
|F
|5-11
|140
|30
|Caleb Campbell
|10
|F
|6-1
|170
|34
|Alex Higgs
|12
|F
|5-9
|195
|35
|Carl Brauer
|12
|F
|5-9
|185
St. Elmo/Brownstown Eagles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2/5
|@ Altamont L 55-23
|N/A
|2/6
|VS Martinsville W 52-39
|N/A
|2/9
|VS Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City W 60-50
|N/A
|2/12
|@ Neoga L 41-28
|N/A
|2/19
|@ St. Anthony L 62-30
|N/A
|2/20
|@ North Clay L 55-39
|N/A
|2/22
|VS Patoka L 43-34
|N/A
|2/23
|VS Dieterich L 57-39
|N/A
|2/26
|@ Mulberry Grove
|7:30 p.m.
|2/27
|VS Hutsonville/Palestine
|5:30 p.m.
|3/2
|VS South Central
|7:45 p.m.
|3/3
|VS Oblong
|7:30 p.m.
|3/5
|VS Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
|8 p.m.
|3/6
|VS Ramsey
|2 p.m.
|3/9
|Opponent TBD
|TBA
|3/12
|Opponent TBD
|TBA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.