The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs have been a busy bunch having played three games in two days.
On Monday, the Bulldogs fell to Charleston 4-2.
St. Anthony led from the first inning through most of the game at 2-1, but Charleston plated three runs in the top of the seventh to edge the Bulldogs 4-2.
But the group headed to Robinson Tuesday for a doubleheader where the bats came alive.
After scoring a combined four runs in the first two games; a 2-1 win over Mattoon in the opener and the 4-2 loss to Charleston, the Bulldogs scored a combined 30 runs in the two games against Robinson; a 12-10 victory in the first game and an 18-9 victory in the second game.
The Bulldogs got on the board in the top of the first when Sydney Kibler drove in Cameron Rios. Laney Coffin courtesy-ran for Kibler.
After a ground out that moved Coffin to second, she was able to advance to third an a passed ball before coming in to score on a double from Lucy Fearday to make it 2-0 after the first half inning.
Robinson got on the board with a sacrifice fly to right that allowed the runner on third to score to make it 2-1. But Robinson was able to score four more runs on the inning on wild pitches to take a 5-2 lead after one.
The Bulldogs battled back, with Anna Faber coming up with a 2-run double to score Grace Karolewicz, who got aboard on a single to start the inning, to make it 5-3.
Rios got aboard on a bunt single, but Alexis Stephens was held at third but came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Kibler to make it a one-run game at 5-4.
Robinson struck back in the bottom of the second, scoring a pair of runs on a two-out single to make it 7-4.
The Bulldogs were able to make it a two-run game when Rios was hit by a pitch with two outs and the bases loaded, allowing Fearday to score.
In the bottom of the fourth, Robinson took advantage of a St. Anthony error, allowing a pair of runs to score and make it 9-5.
St. Anthony was able to put a pair of runners on in the top of the sixth and took advantage when Addie Wernsing scored on an error on a fielder’s choice to make it 9-6.
Needing at least three runs to extend the first game, the Bulldogs loaded the bases on a leadoff walk from Stephens, followed by singles from Faber and Rios.
Kenzie Kabbes came in for Stephens on the base paths and was able to score on a wild pitch and allowed Faber and Rios to advance into scoring position. Faber came in to score on a second wild pitch to make it 9-8 with one out in the inning and the tying run at third.
Kibler was able to score Rios on a bunt single to tie the game at nine.
Still with just one down in the inning, the Bulldogs loaded the bases with back-to-back singles from Haley Niebrugge and Lucy Fearday.
Maddie Kibler came up with a single on a bunt that scored Sydney Kibler to take a 10-9 lead.
Stephens reentered the game and singled to center, allowing Stacie Vonderhide and Fearday to score to increase the lead to 12-9.
The Maroons were able to get one run closer on a leadoff home run to make it 12-10, but Fearday was able to get the next three batters in order, all on strikeouts.
In the second game of the doubleheader, St. Anthony scored four runs in the top of the first, the first two coming on back-to-back singles from Sydney and Maddie Kibler to make it 2-0. The next two runs came on a single from Chloe Stanley to make it 4-0.
However, Robinson scored just as many in the bottom of the first to tie the game at four.
In the top of the second, the Bulldogs got back in front on a groundout from Niebrugge that scored Wernsing, and a run from Coffin to make it 6-4.
The Bulldogs added to the lead again in the top of the fourth when Coffin was able to score on a single from Sydney Kibler. Maddie Kibler followed with a single of her own to score Niebrugge and make it 8-4.
Vonderhide was able to drive in a run with a groundout to score Sydney Kibler and make it 9-4.
After Robinson was able to plate a run in the home half of the fourth, the Bulldogs took advantage of an error by the Maroons to put Rios in scoring position.
Fearday was able to drive Rios in to make it 10-5. Coffin was able to drive in Fearday on a sacrifice bunt to make it 11-5.
The Bulldogs kept the pressure on in the top of the sixth, when Rios drove in Maddie Kibler on a ground ball up the middle to make it 12-6.
With one out in the inning. Fearday doubled to right, driving in Vonderhide and Rios to make it 14-6. Wernsing drove in Fearday on a sacrifice fly to make it 15-6.
After Maddie Kibler led off the top of the seventh with a double, she came in to score on a single from Vonderhide to make it 16-6. They were able to get another run on an error by the Robinson second baseman to make it 17-6 before Fearday drove in Karolewicz with a groundout to make it 18-6.
The Maroons were able to get three runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it 18-9, but couldn’t get any closer than that, as the Bulldogs kept them at bay for the dominant win.
