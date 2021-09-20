Two seniors at St. Anthony High School have been named semifinalists for the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Mason Bloemer and Andrei Deaconescu are among 16,000 semifinalists nationwide who qualified by achieving some of the state’s highest scores on the 2020 PSAT or 2021 SAT.
Each student must now submit an application in order to move on to the finalist round and vie for one of 7,500 Merit Scholarships, which are made possible through both college and corporate sponsors. Announcements will be made in February and April regarding finalist standing and scholarship award winners.
