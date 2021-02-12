|Name
|#
|Grade
|Reese Jones
|13
|12
|Riley Guy
|11
|11
|Izzy Hakman
|10
|11
|Grace Karolewicz
|12
|11
|Anna Faber
|14
|10
|Lucy Fearday
|15
|10
|Laney Coffin
|23
|9
|Allison Geen
|30
|9
|Maddie Kibler
|22
|9
|Joanna Mitchell
|35
|9
|Stacie Vonderheide
|25
|9
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2/4
|VS North Clay W 42-39
|N/A
|2/6
|VS Flora L 55-42
|N/A
|2/9
|VS Teutopolis L 70-27
|N/A
|2/11
|VS Dieterich W 48-35
|N/A
|2/13
|@ Newton
|1 p.m.
|2/15
|@ Brownstown/St. Elmo
|6:15 p.m.
|2/18
|VS South Central
|6 p.m.
|2/20
|@ Robinson
|6:15 p.m.
|2/22
|@ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
|6 p.m.
|2/25
|@ Altamont
|6 p.m.
|2/27
|VS Sullivan
|1 p.m.
|3/1
|VS Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City
|6 p.m.
|3/4
|@ Neoga
|6 p.m.
|3/9
|@ Effingham
|6 p.m.
|3/11
|@ NTC Shootout
|N/A
