 St. Anthony Bulldogs Girls Basketball Roster
 Name#Grade 
 Reese Jones13 12 
 Riley Guy11 11 
 Izzy Hakman10 11 
 Grace Karolewicz12 11 
 Anna Faber1410 
 Lucy Fearday1510 
 Laney Coffin23 
 Allison Geen30 
 Maddie Kibler22 
 Joanna Mitchell35 
 Stacie Vonderheide25 
St. Anthony Girls Basketball Schedule
 DateOpponent Time 
2/4VS North Clay W 42-39 N/A
2/6 VS Flora L 55-42 N/A
2/9 VS Teutopolis L 70-27 N/A
2/11 VS Dieterich W 48-35 N/A
2/13 @ Newton  1 p.m.
2/15 @ Brownstown/St. Elmo  6:15 p.m.
2/18 VS South Central  6 p.m.
2/20 @ Robinson  6:15 p.m.
2/22 @ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg  6 p.m.
2/25 @ Altamont  6 p.m.
2/27 VS Sullivan  1 p.m.
3/1 VS Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City  6 p.m.
3/4 @ Neoga  6 p.m.
3/9 @ Effingham  6 p.m.
3/11  @ NTC Shootout N/A

