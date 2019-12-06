The St. Anthony Bulldogs crushed the Sullivan Redskins Friday for a 69-35 homecoming win.
The Bulldogs set the tempo early, with Kaden Fearday scoring the game’s first points, while the Bulldogs went on to score the game’s first 13 points.
After the first quarter, the Bulldogs led 20-7, with Aaron Webb, Logan Antrim, Jack Hoene, Jaccob Dust and Fearday all scoring four points apiece.
“We talked about having more energy,” said Bulldogs head coach Cody Rincker. “I thought Tuesday night we didn’t have the energy we needed to to take care of business the way we should and to play at a level that shows we’re improving and that we’re continuing to grow at the things we need to.
“I was really pleased with the energy and I thought that was the big reason for the big first quarter. A lot of that is our crowd, but our guys have to keep getting better all the time, no matter who we’re playing.”
Hoene drilled a 3-pointer to start the second quarter, as well as back-to-back layups from Dust put the Bulldogs up 27-9. Antrim followed up with back-to-back steals out of the 1-2-2 press and converted them for layups to extend the lead to 32-12 before Hoene drilled his second trifecta of the quarter.
In the final minute of the half, Connor Walk scored on a pair of layups to give the Bulldogs a 39-15 lead going into the half.
“I think in that second quarter, the reason [Sullivan] hit some buckets and got some looks was because we wanted everything to happen so quick. We wanted to get a steal so quick because it had happened. But we’ve got to learn how to play patient and within ourselves and take what they give us.
“I thought that’s what we were able to work on the most; was staying disciplined, trusting what we do and letting things open up, because we’re not going to impose your will every night.”
The Bulldogs didn’t waver from their first-half approach int he second, scoring six points on easy layups, as well as a pair of makes at the charity stripe from Hoene.
After a layup from Sullivan made it a 25-point game at 48-23, the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run to end the quarter with a made jumper from Dust, a layup from Fearday and a three from Antrim to go up 55-23 going into the final quarter.
Sullivan scored the first basket of the fourth quarter before Webb and Hoene each responded with layups. Antrim drilled one more three before Rincker took the starters out with a running clock and just over three minutes to go.
Walk was able to score his third basket of the night on a layup before a layup from Jack Elder and a 3-pointer from Kennan Walsh to close out the game and give the Bulldogs the win.
Dust and Hoene each finished with 16 points, while Antrim had 14. Walk, Webb and Fearday each had six, Walsh three and Elder two.
“I think we have good balance from our top scorers right now,” said Rincker. “When you’re getting close to 40 from them each night, anytime you can count on that, it gives you a lot of confidence going into each game.”
Up next, the Bulldogs will host Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
