You couldn’t blame South Central varsity baseball coach Curt Jones for thinking of replacing his starting pitcher Chase Dodson after the third inning. The hurler had allowed one run in the first inning followed by three more in the third.
Meanwhile, his counterpart, St. Anthony’s Logan Antrim, was on fire from the mound. The senior had six strikeouts through three innings and looked invincible.
Then for some mysterious reason, everything flip flopped Tuesday afternoon.
The Cougars scored four in the top of the fourth inning, tying the game. Dodson settled in and pitched three innings of shutout baseball. And the Cougars scored three more in the top of the sixth, giving South Central a 7-4 victory over the Bulldogs at Paul Smith Field.
“Oh I definitely considered it (taking Dodson out),” Jones said. “But after we tied it up, it energizes the whole team. He had plenty of pitches left.”
Aiden Dodson, the younger of the two Dodsons, doubled to left. Spencer Johannes doubled to right scoring him giving the Cougars a 5-4 lead.
Bulldogs varsity baseball coach Tony Kreke replaced Antrim with Seth Hotze. Johannes advanced to third on a pass ball before Ethan Dunn doubled to left making the score 6-4.
With two Cougars on base, Hotze walked the elder Dodson to load them up.
Another passed ball later and South Central took a 7-4 lead before the end of the sixth. The damage had been done.
“A tale of two halves, you could say,” Kreke said. “First three innings we competed pitch to pitch. You know we had a little bit of adversity and then things didn’t go our way and they had some timely hits.
“The wheels fell off their for a little while and it takes a while to get back there. Chase Dodson locked it down there after the fourth inning,” he continued. “He did what good pitchers make you do. He made us chase and it’s kind of how it worked out.”
The Bulldogs got their first inning started with a first pitch double by Antrim, who stole third. Eli Moore raced to first after Cougar’s catcher Ssebastian Cowger had to throw to first after a dropped third strike, allowing Antrim to race home to make the score 1-0.
St. Anthony got on the board again in the third when Eli Link singled to right field and stole second. Kennan Walsh grounded out to second sending Link to third before Eli Moore singling home Link, making the score 2-0.
Brody Niebrugge doubled in Moore giving the Bulldogs a 3-0, and advanced to third and to home plate on two wild pitches giving the Bulldogs their largest lead.
“I tried to not get too excited during the game because then they get excited. Basically I said ‘Hey, we have a new game,” Jones said. “ Let’s get out here and battle. This wasn’t going to be easy. I told them it wasn’t going to be easy. They got pretty deflated when it became 4-0 (St. Anthony).”
Antrim was unhittable through three innings striking out six and not giving up a walk. Then the Bulldogs hit a speedbump in the fourth when South Central tied it four all.
“He had a rough inning and so did their guy, he looked like...if he keeps this up it’s going to be a long day for us,” Jones said. “He was really, really good but just had that one inning where we tied it up. A couple pass balls. We were fortunate there.
Jones said he has a number of underclassmen playing and the lack of experience contributed to their slow start.
“We had some pretty big starry eyes throughout this game. It was pretty big for them. I was kind of hyping it a bit for them,” he said. “Explaining the importance of it for the conference standings and home field advantage for the tournament since we’re not having it at common place.”
With the win Dodson pitched six innings, giving up four runs on five hits, walking three and striking out nine. Antrim with the loss, pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits, walking three while striking out seven.
