St. Anthony Bulldogs Boys Basketball Roster 
 NameGrade Pos. 
 Landon Adams55 12 F
 Logan Antrim12 G
 Seth Hotze53 12 
 Grant Nuxoll23 12 
 Justin Ruholl35 12 G
 James Schuette21 12 
 Kennan Walsh12 
 Ty Wiedman11 12 
 Mick Willenborg5112 G-F 
 Craig Croy25 11 
 Colton Fearday11 
 Kyle Stewart15 11 
 Griffin Sehy31 10 
St. Anthony Boys Basketball Schedule 
Date Opponent Time 
 2/5VS Neoga W 68-29 
 2/6VS Robinson W 53-45 
 2/9@ North Clay (Post.) @ Altamont L 41-38 
 2/13VS Newton 3 p.m.
 2/16@ Dieterich 7 p.m. 
 2/19vs St. Elmo/Brownstown 7 p.m. 
 2/20VS Effingham 6 p.m. 
 2/23@ South Central 7 p.m. 
 2/26VS Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 7 p.m. 
 2/27@ Flora 7 p.m. 
 3/2VS Altamont 7 p.m. 
 3/4@ Teutopolis 7 p.m. 
 3/5@ Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City6 p.m. 
 3/8VS Macon Meridian 5:30 p.m. 
 3/12NTC Shootout TBA 

