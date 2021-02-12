|Name
|#
|Grade
|Pos.
|Landon Adams
|55
|12
|F
|Logan Antrim
|3
|12
|G
|Seth Hotze
|53
|12
|F
|Grant Nuxoll
|23
|12
|F
|Justin Ruholl
|35
|12
|G
|James Schuette
|21
|12
|G
|Kennan Walsh
|1
|12
|G
|Ty Wiedman
|11
|12
|G
|Mick Willenborg
|51
|12
|G-F
|Craig Croy
|25
|11
|F
|Colton Fearday
|5
|11
|G
|Kyle Stewart
|15
|11
|F
|Griffin Sehy
|31
|10
|G
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2/5
|VS Neoga W 68-29
|2/6
|VS Robinson W 53-45
|2/9
|@ North Clay (Post.) @ Altamont L 41-38
|2/13
|VS Newton
|3 p.m.
|2/16
|@ Dieterich
|7 p.m.
|2/19
|vs St. Elmo/Brownstown
|7 p.m.
|2/20
|VS Effingham
|6 p.m.
|2/23
|@ South Central
|7 p.m.
|2/26
|VS Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
|7 p.m.
|2/27
|@ Flora
|7 p.m.
|3/2
|VS Altamont
|7 p.m.
|3/4
|@ Teutopolis
|7 p.m.
|3/5
|@ Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City
|6 p.m.
|3/8
|VS Macon Meridian
|5:30 p.m.
|3/12
|NTC Shootout
|TBA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.